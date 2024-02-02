Carnival Cruise Line Ties Royal Caribbean, Adds 27th Cruise Ship To Their Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line added the 27th cruise ship to their fleet today when Carnival Firenze officially joined the fleet. Carnival is now tied with Royal Caribbean for the most cruise ships in their fleet out of all the cruise lines in the world.



Now that Carnival Firenze has officially joined Carnival’s fleet, the ship will undergo a two month dry dock as the ship gets converted over from sister cruise line, Costa Cruises.

“The beauty of Florence, Italy is about to meet the FUN of Carnival Cruise Line! We are elated to welcome Carnival Firenze to the Carnival fleet, joining her sister Carnival Venezia to showcase ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style,’” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Firenze will homeport in Long Beach, California and her sail her maiden cruise with Carnival on April 25, 2024. The cruise ship will sail five, six, and seven night cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

Sponsored Links



Carnival Firenze is a sister ship to Carnival Venezia, another Italian themed ship that came over from Costa Cruises.

The cruise ship will feature many food and beverage venues currently popular on Carnival Venezia, including La Strada Grill, with classic Italian street food, a Mexitalian fusion restaurant, Tomodoro and Il Viaggio, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest specialty Italian restaurant, showcasing distinct culinary regions of Italy.

Bars Amari and Frizzante will serve up a variety of Italian specialties, with Amari offering craft cocktails, authentic Italian coffee and biscotti and Frizzante delivering bubbly libations.

Guests will also enjoy activities like Festa Italiana, a deck party where Little Italy meets Lido, the Captain’s Venetian Toast and Italian-inspired youth programming for kids and teens.

Carnival Cruise Line favorites will also be on the ship like Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Carnival WaterWorks, Heroes Tribute Lounge, and the Serenity Adults Only Retreat.