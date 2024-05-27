Cruise Line Adds New VIP Perks and Amenities

Celebrity Cruises has added new VIP perks and amenities for guests staying in the cruise line’s coveted The Retreat. This includes staying on the ship longer on disembarkation day and having all meals right in their suite.

In addition to have the best cabins on the ship, guests staying in Celebrity Cruises’ The Retreat receive the following perks:

Dedicated butler who is just a message away with Butler Chat

Dedicated shore excursions expert

Retreat Destination Experience Specialists

Retreat Lounge

Suite to car butler escorts for Private Journeys excursions

Pre-cruise concierge

Priority check-in/departure

Priority tendering

New culinary enhancements have been made to Luminae, an exclusive suites-only restaurant. This includes a new rotating dinner and dessert menu as well as new Daniel Boulud Signature dishes.

Additional new perks that guests in The Retreat will now receive are:

Breakfast, lunch and dinner from the comfort of their suite, selected from the in-suite dining menu, available daily

Award-Winning Wine Portfolio of red, white, and bubbly wines representing vineyards from around the world served complimentary in The Retreat Lounge, Luminae and in-suite

Express Priority Luggage Drop Off and Delivery on embarkation

Guests who are staying in Royal Suites and above will also have access to the following amenities:

Complimentary Extend Your Stay providing the flexibility of staying onboard longer on disembarkation day in selected ports. Guests can conveniently store their luggage, access public areas, use Wi-Fi and drink packages, enjoy lunch, and relax before their departure

Complimentary SEA Thermal Suite access on Edge Series ships and the Persian Garden on Millennium and Solstice Series ships

Complimentary Unlimited Specialty Dining for lunch and dinner

Ability to customize their in-suite minibar experience before sailing

Two complimentary bottles of wine or spirits

Exclusive complimentary sleepwear

Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises, said the following about these new perks:

“At The Retreat, the world really does revolve around our guests. We collected extensive feedback from past guests, loyalty members and our trade partners to inform how The Retreat experiences are being reimagined to continue exceeding vacation expectations by delivering on the amenities and experiences Celebrity Cruises guests value most.”

Extend your stay is on disembarkation day is available in:Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy

Venice (Ravenna), Italy

Barcelona, Spain

Athens (Piraeus), Greece

Southampton, England

The Retreat Sundeck is available on all Celebrity cruise ships except Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Constellation, and Celebrity Infinity.