Celebrity Cruises Opening Solarium to Kids on Select Cruises for a Few Hours Each Day

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises is making a change to the adults only Solarium that is found on each of their cruise ships.

Solarium on Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises, a premium cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group, will now allow guests under the age of 16 to use the Solarium for a few hours per day on select cruises in colder weather.

The cruise line will open the Solarium from 5-7 p.m. daily for guests of all ages on select cruises to Alaska, The Baltics, and Antarctica. Celebrity announced this change in their weekly newsletter that went out to travel agents this morning.

The Solarium on Celebrity cruise ships is an adults only pool area with hot tubs and loungers. Since it is enclosed, it can be used even in inclement weather.

Celebrity Cruises operates a fleet of 13 ocean cruise ships and three expedition vessels. The cruise line has one ship, Celebrity Xcel, under construction that will debut later next year.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
