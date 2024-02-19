One of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Announces Extensive Modernization to Three Ships

One of Carnival Corporation’s nine cruise lines has announced their most extensive modernization that will happen to three of their cruise ships.

AIDA Cruises has announced their largest modernization in their history. The first phase of the program will see the three Sphinx class ships (AIDAdiva, AIDAbella and AIDAluna) completely overhauled in 2025 and 2026. AIDAdiva will be modernized first during a six week dry dock in the spring of 2025.

Not only will the cruise ships receive a new interior design, but the technical equipment and systems on the vessels will be updated.

There will be increase in the number of suites on each ship and every stateroom will be completely re-decorated.

Suite guests will have a greater number of restaurants to choose from and new services for passengers staying in suites will be created.

For families cruising with small children, new activity areas will be added to the ships.

The Theatrium, the heart of the ships, will be enhanced with new seating and a harmonious color concept.

Felix Eichhorn, President of AIDA Cruises, says: “As the market leader and pioneer in the industry, we are committed to constantly rethinking cruising. The ships of the Sphinx series have written cruise history with their innovative space concept and colourful design. The AIDA Evolution program will further develop these fantastic ships.”

The modernization with new technologies will reduce fuel consumption, increase energy efficiency, and conserve resources.

AIDA’s Sphinx class ships first debuted in 2007. It is the oldest class in the cruise line’s fleet.