Carnival Cruise Line Offering Combo of 3 Deals for Presidents’ Day

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a combination of three deals for Presidents’ Day 2024 that end at midnight tonight.



Carnival Cruise Line is called America’s Cruise Line since they offer cruises from more homeports in the U.S. than any other cruise line. They were recently named the Best Ocean Cruise Line in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Cruise Line’s Star, Stripes, and Savings has up to 35% off cruises, up to $50 in credit that you can spend on the ship, and deposits marked down by 50%. This offer is good on cruises that depart through April 2026. View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises

This offer from Carnival ends at midnight, February 19, 2024. Request rate code OJS when booking.

Sponsored Links



The onboard credit is $12.50 per person on cruises that are two to five nights in length and $25 per person on sailings six nights and longer.

The 50% off deposits is good on Carnival cruises that are outside of final payment and depart through April 2026.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com or contact your preferred travel professional.