USA Today Readers Name 10 Best Cruise Lines and Ships for 2024

USA Today has released their 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024 for several different cruise categories that range from Best Cruise Line to the Best Cruise Ship for Dining.

USA Today reached out to cruise experts (including Cruise Fever) to nominate cruise lines and cruise ships for each category. The top 20 in each category were named finalists and USA Today readers had one month to vote for their favorite among the finalists. The categories for this year were:

Best Ocean Cruise Line

Best Adults Only Cruise

Best River Cruise Line

Best Cruise Line for Families

Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers

Best Cruise Ship for Dining

Best Cruise Ship for Entertainment

Best Boutique Cruise Line

Best New Cruise Itinerary

Readers were allowed one vote, per category. per day.

Here are the just released results of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

Best Ocean Cruise Line 2024

Carnival Cruise Line Viking Windstar Cruises Crystal Cruises Princess Cruises Holland America Line Azamara Cunard Norwegian Cruise Line Royal Caribbean

Best Adults Only Cruise 2024

Wind Spirit – Windstar Cruises Crystal Serenity – Crystal Cruises Viking Mars – Viking Azamara Onward – Azamara Viking Neptune – Viking Scenic Eclipse – Scenic Crystal Symphony – Crystal Cruises Royal Clipper – Star Clippers Queen Mary 2 – Cunard Line Star Breeze – Windstar Cruises

Best River Cruise Line 2024

Viking Avalon Waterways Abercrombie & Kent Grand Circle Cruise Line Pandaw Cruises CroiseEurope Cruises American Cruise Lines Riviera River Cruises American Queen Voyages Amadeus River Cruises

Best Cruise Line for Families 2024

Adventure Canada Carnival Cruise Line Margaritaville at Sea Holland America Line Lindblad Expeditions – National Geographic Princess Cruises Disney Cruise Line Royal Caribbean Norwegian Cruise Line Quasar Expeditions

Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers 2024

Grand Circle Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Crystal Cruises Viking Azamara Holland America Line Princess Cruises Norwegian Cruise Line Cunard Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Cruise Ship for Dining 2024

Carnival Celebration – Carnival Cruise Line Viking Jupiter – Viking Carnival Horizon – Carnival Cruise Line Rotterdam – Holland America Line Viking Star – Viking Scenic Eclipse – Scenic Regal Princess – Princess Cruises Royal Princess – Princess Cruises Oceania Marina – Oceania Cruises Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Cruise Ship for Entertainment 2024

Carnival Celebration – Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Breeze – Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Vista – Carnival Cruise Line Koningsdam – Holland America Line Regal Princess – Princess Cruises Celebrity Beyond – Celebrity Cruises Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line Allure of the Seas – Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas – Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas – Royal Caribbean

Best Boutique Cruise Line 2024

Windstar Cruises SeaDream Yacht Club Viking Crystal Cruises American Cruise Lines Explora Journeys Lindblad Expeditions – National Geographic Scenic Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Oceania Cruises

Best New Cruise Itinerary 2024

The results of this category was announced in early January.

Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island – Margaritaville at Sea Great Lakes Collection – Viking Panama and Scenic South America – Viking Tahiti – Variety Cruises Mediterranean Connection – Oceania Cruises Western Caribbean Cruise from Galveston- Royal Caribbean Hawaiian Islands aboard Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises Madagascar & the Mascarene Islands – Ponant Adriatic Sea & Greek Gems – Virgin Voyages Greek Island Glow – Virgin Voyages

