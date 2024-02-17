USA Today Readers Name 10 Best Cruise Lines and Ships for 2024

USA Today has released their 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024 for several different cruise categories that range from Best Cruise Line to the Best Cruise Ship for Dining.
USA Today reached out to cruise experts (including Cruise Fever) to nominate cruise lines and cruise ships for each category. The top 20 in each category were named finalists and USA Today readers had one month to vote for their favorite among the finalists. The categories for this year were:
- Best Ocean Cruise Line
- Best Adults Only Cruise
- Best River Cruise Line
- Best Cruise Line for Families
- Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers
- Best Cruise Ship for Dining
- Best Cruise Ship for Entertainment
- Best Boutique Cruise Line
- Best New Cruise Itinerary
Readers were allowed one vote, per category. per day.
Here are the just released results of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024.
Best Ocean Cruise Line 2024
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Viking
- Windstar Cruises
- Crystal Cruises
- Princess Cruises
- Holland America Line
- Azamara
- Cunard
- Norwegian Cruise Line
- Royal Caribbean
You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Ocean Cruise Line here.
Best Adults Only Cruise 2024
- Wind Spirit – Windstar Cruises
- Crystal Serenity – Crystal Cruises
- Viking Mars – Viking
- Azamara Onward – Azamara
- Viking Neptune – Viking
- Scenic Eclipse – Scenic
- Crystal Symphony – Crystal Cruises
- Royal Clipper – Star Clippers
- Queen Mary 2 – Cunard Line
- Star Breeze – Windstar Cruises
You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Adults Only Cruise here.
Best River Cruise Line 2024
- Viking
- Avalon Waterways
- Abercrombie & Kent
- Grand Circle Cruise Line
- Pandaw Cruises
- CroiseEurope Cruises
- American Cruise Lines
- Riviera River Cruises
- American Queen Voyages
- Amadeus River Cruises
You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best River Cruise Line here.
Best Cruise Line for Families 2024
- Adventure Canada
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Margaritaville at Sea
- Holland America Line
- Lindblad Expeditions – National Geographic
- Princess Cruises
- Disney Cruise Line
- Royal Caribbean
- Norwegian Cruise Line
- Quasar Expeditions
You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Cruise Line for Families here.
Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers 2024
- Grand Circle Cruise Line
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Crystal Cruises
- Viking
- Azamara
- Holland America Line
- Princess Cruises
- Norwegian Cruise Line
- Cunard
- Seabourn Cruise Line
You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers here.
Best Cruise Ship for Dining 2024
- Carnival Celebration – Carnival Cruise Line
- Viking Jupiter – Viking
- Carnival Horizon – Carnival Cruise Line
- Rotterdam – Holland America Line
- Viking Star – Viking
- Scenic Eclipse – Scenic
- Regal Princess – Princess Cruises
- Royal Princess – Princess Cruises
- Oceania Marina – Oceania Cruises
- Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line
You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Cruise Ship for Dining here.
Best Cruise Ship for Entertainment 2024
- Carnival Celebration – Carnival Cruise Line
- Carnival Breeze – Carnival Cruise Line
- Carnival Vista – Carnival Cruise Line
- Koningsdam – Holland America Line
- Regal Princess – Princess Cruises
- Celebrity Beyond – Celebrity Cruises
- Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line
- Allure of the Seas – Royal Caribbean
- Symphony of the Seas – Royal Caribbean
- Wonder of the Seas – Royal Caribbean
You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Cruise Ship for Entertainment here.
Best Boutique Cruise Line 2024
- Windstar Cruises
- SeaDream Yacht Club
- Viking
- Crystal Cruises
- American Cruise Lines
- Explora Journeys
- Lindblad Expeditions – National Geographic
- Scenic
- Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
- Oceania Cruises
You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Boutique Cruise Line here.
Best New Cruise Itinerary 2024
The results of this category was announced in early January.
- Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island – Margaritaville at Sea
- Great Lakes Collection – Viking
- Panama and Scenic South America – Viking
- Tahiti – Variety Cruises
- Mediterranean Connection – Oceania Cruises
- Western Caribbean Cruise from Galveston- Royal Caribbean
- Hawaiian Islands aboard Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises
- Madagascar & the Mascarene Islands – Ponant
- Adriatic Sea & Greek Gems – Virgin Voyages
- Greek Island Glow – Virgin Voyages
You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best New Cruise Itinerary here.