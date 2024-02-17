Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsUSA Today Readers Name 10 Best Cruise Lines and Ships for 2024

USA Today Readers Name 10 Best Cruise Lines and Ships for 2024

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

USA Today has released their 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024 for several different cruise categories that range from Best Cruise Line to the Best Cruise Ship for Dining.

Cruise ships from Royal Caribbean, Virgin, and Carnival Cruise Line in port in Mexico

USA Today reached out to cruise experts (including Cruise Fever) to nominate cruise lines and cruise ships for each category. The top 20 in each category were named finalists and USA Today readers had one month to vote for their favorite among the finalists. The categories for this year were:

  • Best Ocean Cruise Line
  • Best Adults Only Cruise
  • Best River Cruise Line
  • Best Cruise Line for Families
  • Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers
  • Best Cruise Ship for Dining
  • Best Cruise Ship for Entertainment
  • Best Boutique Cruise Line
  • Best New Cruise Itinerary

Readers were allowed one vote, per category. per day.

Sponsored Links

Here are the just released results of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

Best Ocean Cruise Line 2024

  1. Carnival Cruise Line
  2. Viking
  3. Windstar Cruises
  4. Crystal Cruises
  5. Princess Cruises
  6. Holland America Line
  7. Azamara
  8. Cunard
  9. Norwegian Cruise Line
  10. Royal Caribbean

You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Ocean Cruise Line here.

Best Adults Only Cruise 2024

  1. Wind Spirit – Windstar Cruises
  2. Crystal Serenity – Crystal Cruises
  3. Viking Mars – Viking
  4. Azamara Onward – Azamara
  5. Viking Neptune – Viking
  6. Scenic Eclipse – Scenic
  7. Crystal Symphony – Crystal Cruises
  8. Royal Clipper – Star Clippers
  9. Queen Mary 2 – Cunard Line
  10. Star Breeze – Windstar Cruises

You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Adults Only Cruise here.

Best River Cruise Line 2024

  1. Viking
  2. Avalon Waterways
  3. Abercrombie & Kent
  4. Grand Circle Cruise Line
  5. Pandaw Cruises
  6. CroiseEurope Cruises
  7. American Cruise Lines
  8. Riviera River Cruises
  9. American Queen Voyages
  10. Amadeus River Cruises

You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best River Cruise Line here.

Best Cruise Line for Families 2024

  1. Adventure Canada
  2. Carnival Cruise Line
  3. Margaritaville at Sea
  4. Holland America Line
  5. Lindblad Expeditions – National Geographic
  6. Princess Cruises
  7. Disney Cruise Line
  8. Royal Caribbean
  9. Norwegian Cruise Line
  10. Quasar Expeditions

You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Cruise Line for Families here.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers 2024

  1. Grand Circle Cruise Line
  2. Carnival Cruise Line
  3. Crystal Cruises
  4. Viking
  5. Azamara
  6. Holland America Line
  7. Princess Cruises
  8. Norwegian Cruise Line
  9. Cunard
  10. Seabourn Cruise Line

You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers here.

Best Cruise Ship for Dining 2024

  1. Carnival Celebration – Carnival Cruise Line
  2. Viking Jupiter – Viking
  3. Carnival Horizon – Carnival Cruise Line
  4. Rotterdam – Holland America Line
  5. Viking Star – Viking
  6. Scenic Eclipse – Scenic
  7. Regal Princess – Princess Cruises
  8. Royal Princess – Princess Cruises
  9. Oceania Marina – Oceania Cruises
  10. Norwegian Bliss – Norwegian Cruise Line

You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Cruise Ship for Dining here.

Best Cruise Ship for Entertainment 2024

  1. Carnival Celebration – Carnival Cruise Line
  2. Carnival Breeze – Carnival Cruise Line
  3. Carnival Vista – Carnival Cruise Line
  4. Koningsdam – Holland America Line
  5. Regal Princess – Princess Cruises
  6. Celebrity Beyond – Celebrity Cruises
  7. Norwegian Encore – Norwegian Cruise Line
  8. Allure of the Seas – Royal Caribbean
  9. Symphony of the Seas – Royal Caribbean
  10. Wonder of the Seas – Royal Caribbean

You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Cruise Ship for Entertainment here.

Best Boutique Cruise Line 2024

  1. Windstar Cruises
  2. SeaDream Yacht Club
  3. Viking
  4. Crystal Cruises
  5. American Cruise Lines
  6. Explora Journeys
  7. Lindblad Expeditions – National Geographic
  8. Scenic
  9. Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
  10. Oceania Cruises

You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best Boutique Cruise Line here.

Best New Cruise Itinerary 2024

The results of this category was announced in early January.

  1. Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island – Margaritaville at Sea
  2. Great Lakes Collection – Viking
  3. Panama and Scenic South America – Viking
  4. Tahiti – Variety Cruises
  5. Mediterranean Connection – Oceania Cruises
  6. Western Caribbean Cruise from Galveston- Royal Caribbean
  7. Hawaiian Islands aboard Discovery Princess – Princess Cruises
  8. Madagascar & the Mascarene Islands – Ponant
  9. Adriatic Sea & Greek Gems – Virgin Voyages
  10. Greek Island Glow – Virgin Voyages

You can visit USA Today’s 10Best page for Best New Cruise Itinerary here.

Sponsored Links

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsUSA Today Readers Name 10 Best Cruise Lines and Ships for 2024
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Names Cruise Director for Carnival Firenze

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved