MSC Cruises Adds Flexibility When Booking Future Cruises on a Ship

MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, has added an Open Booking program for guests who want to put a deposit down on a future cruise while on a cruise.

MSC’s new Open Booking program will work like this. If you are on a current cruise, you can pay a $100 reduced deposit for a future MSC cruise. You no longer have to commit to a ship, itinerary, or sailing date when putting down the deposit.

Guests will have one year to apply the deposit down on a new cruise. If they do it within 60 days of paying the deposit, they will receive up to $200 in onboard credit to spend on the ship. For those who book within one year, they will receive up to $100 in onboard credit on their cruise.

The deposit can also be used as a gift for family or friends.

Guests who make a new future booking onboard can also enjoy an extended best price guarantee timeframe and greater flexibility. This allows them to choose a sailing date prior to final payment and choose from the best selection of cabins and suites.

Koreen McNutt, SVP of Sales & Trade Engagement and Commercial Sales Officer, MSC Cruises USA, said: “We want to offer our guests more flexibility in choosing their next ship and sailing date, and the Open Booking program gives guests onboard up to a year to make that decision while earning future credit for their next vacation at sea.”