MSC Cruises Adds Flexibility When Booking Future Cruises on a Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, has added an Open Booking program for guests who want to put a deposit down on a future cruise while on a cruise.

MSC’s new Open Booking program will work like this. If you are on a current cruise, you can pay a $100 reduced deposit for a future MSC cruise. You no longer have to commit to a ship, itinerary, or sailing date when putting down the deposit.

Guests will have one year to apply the deposit down on a new cruise. If they do it within 60 days of paying the deposit, they will receive up to $200 in onboard credit to spend on the ship. For those who book within one year, they will receive up to $100 in onboard credit on their cruise.

The deposit can also be used as a gift for family or friends.

Guests who make a new future booking onboard can also enjoy an extended best price guarantee timeframe and greater flexibility. This allows them to choose a sailing date prior to final payment and choose from the best selection of cabins and suites.

Koreen McNutt, SVP of Sales & Trade Engagement and Commercial Sales Officer, MSC Cruises USA, said: “We want to offer our guests more flexibility in choosing their next ship and sailing date, and the Open Booking program gives guests onboard up to a year to make that decision while earning future credit for their next vacation at sea.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
