Cruise Line Expanding Cruises From U.S. Ports in 2025-2026

MSC Cruises has announced that they will have more cruise ships sailing from U.S. ports in 2025-2026 than ever before. They are currently the world’s third largest cruise line with 22 ships in service.

MSC Cruises will have seven ships sailing from Miami, Port Canaveral, New York, and Galveston in 2025-2026. All of these cruises are also open for bookings.

Cruises From Miami

MSC Cruises will have three ships sailing from Miami, MSC World America, MSC Seaside and MSC Divina. The cruise line is currently building the largest cruise terminal in North America in Miami for these ships to sail out of.

MSC World America will be the cruise line’s largest ship to sail from the U.S. It will offer seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

MSC Seaside will sail short three and four night cruises, as well as week long sailings. The cruises will visit the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

MSC Divina will offer longer Caribbean cruises with seven, 10, and 11 night sailings. The longer cruises will visit the Southern Caribbean.

Cruises From Port Canaveral

MSC Grandiosa will be the first Meraviglia Plus class ship to sail from the U.S. It will sail alternating seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

MSC Seashore will also offer cruises from Port Canaveral sailing shorter three and four night cruises to The Bahamas.

Cruises From Galveston

MSC Seascape will sail seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean from Galveston. The port stops will be Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Roatan.

Cruises From New York City

MSC Meraviglia will continue to homeport in New York sailing seek long cruises to Florida and The Bahamas.

The majority of these cruises from MSC Cruises will visit the cruise line’s popular private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said the following about adding more ships sailing from the U.S.:

“The Winter 2025-2026 season will mark our largest presence in the U.S. to date, with seven ships sailing from U.S. homeports. We are delighted to provide our guests more choices than ever before when it comes to embarkation ports, ships, itineraries and destinations, making it easy to find the perfect cruise.

We look forward to introducing MSC Grandiosa to Port Canaveral, launching MSC Seascape from Galveston and offering a new world of cruising aboard MSC World America for our guests embarking in Miami.

Combining world-class entertainment, dining and amenities onboard with the fantastic updates coming to Ocean Cay makes for an incredibly exciting future, which is perfect for everyone from first-time cruisers to our most devoted fans.”