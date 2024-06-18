New Cruise Ship Coming to Miami Will Have 10,000 Sq. Ft. Kids Club

A new mega cruise ship that will debut in Miami in 2025 will have a 10,000 square foot kids club with LEGO themed activities.

MSC World America will be one of the top 10 largest cruise ships in the world when it debuts in the spring of 2025. The ship will homeport in Miami where MSC Cruises is currently building the largest cruise terminal in North America.

The cruise line recently announced new features on the ship that include a 10,000 square foot kids club and LEGO themed activities that include parades and family game shows.

Here is a look at what families can look forward to when MSC World America debuts next year.

SportPlex

The MSC Sportplex will have everything from bumper cars, football, basketball, tennis, zorb ball sessions, pickleball and hoverboards.

It will also host Drone Academy, a lively and high-tech drone relay race that will come to life at night through light effects and glowing drones.

Star Shooters will also take place in the Sportplex. It will be an adventure course where guests can hit and rack up points for a win.

LEGO Activities

MSC World America will be the first cruise ship to have a LEGO Family Game Show. Parents and children can work together in team challenges to see who is the true Master Builders on the cruise.

Once per cruise, there will be a LEGO parade with LEGO characters that will march through the ship from Family Adventura to the World Promenade.

The LEGO Family Zone is where parents and children can play together.

Largest Doremiland

MSC World America will have the largest Doremiland in the fleet at 10,000 square feet. It will have seven dedicated rooms for age groups 0 to 17 years old.

The Kids’ Clubs will be open from 9 am until midnight each day of the cruise.

Doremix Family Disco

A place where parents and children can dance together to hit music or original MSC Cruises songs for children.

The Harbour

The Harbour will be an outdoor park for families that will have everything from activities to places to eat. While MSC Cruises has not given a lot of details about this new space yet, it will have a ropes course and a new state-of-the-art Chiffhanger attraction.

It will also feature the iconic lighthouse found on Ocean Cay that will be located in a playground.

Steve Leatham, Head of Entertainment for MSC Cruises, gave the following statement about this new cruise ship:

“We set ourselves the goal to create the most exceptional kids and family offering at sea with MSC World America. Our aim is to give our younger guests the freedom to express their creativity, play, socialize and explore with amazing spaces and programs that have to be seen to be believed.”

MSC World America will debut in the spring of 2025 and offer cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas from Miami. You can view cruises and prices for MSC World America here.