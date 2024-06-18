New Cruise Insurance Offers Compensation for Missed Ports and Itinerary Changes

A travel insurance company has introduced new cruise insurance that offers compensation for missed ports and itinerary changes due to weather or mechanical problems.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Seven Corners has launched a new insurance that is designed for U.S. residents taking cruises that are 30 days or less. It covers cruises all around the world and offers more benefits that insurance offered by cruise lines.

In addition to standard travel insurance coverage, it offers the following four extra benefits for cruisers:

Missed Tour or Cruise Connection

Cruise Diversions

Cruise Disablements

Itinerary Changes

Missed Tour or Cruise Connection covers unused nonrefundable deposits and additional transportation, lodging, and meal costs if a delay of at least three hours due to a covered reason causes you to miss your cruise departure.

Cruise Diversion provides compensation if you miss a port stop on your cruise due to weather, natural disaster or mechanical breakdown.

Cruise Disablement provides compensation if you are confined for more than 24 hours on a cruise ship without power, food, water or restroom facilities.

Lastly, Itinerary Change covers unused nonrefundable expenses for activities or events if your cruise line or travel supplier eliminates a destination from your itinerary or changes your trip itinerary in a way that prevents you from participating in that event or activity.

Jeremy Murchland, President of Seven Corners, gave the following statement about their new cruise insurance:

“Seven Corners Cruise Insurance gives travelers more opportunity than ever to travel with peace of mind. Any of our plans can provide more coverage than what you might find if you purchased protection directly from a cruise line, but our Cruise Insurance takes even that to a new level.”

“Savvy travelers know that the unexpected can happen before you leave port, while you’re on the ship or even on your way home. With this trip protection, you’re covered at every point. I see this as an important step in Seven Corners’ ability to empower more people to travel and travel well.”

To see a complete list of everything that this new cruise insurance covers, you can visit the company’s cruise page here.

They also offer commitment-free quotes for those who are looking to purchase travel insurance for upcoming cruises.