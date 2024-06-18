Disney Cruise Line Releases New Cruises for 2025-2026

Disney Cruise Line announced new itineraries for 2025-2026 that will open for bookings on June 28, 2024.

These newly announced cruises from Disney in 2025-2026 will visit the Caribbean/Bahamas, Mexico and Australia/New Zealand. Also announced were a number of themed voyages during the holidays.

Disney Cruise Line will have four of their ships sailing to one or both of their private destinations in The Bahamas, Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. They will be Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and Disney Dream.

Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish and Disney Magic (October 2025) will offer three to five night cruises from Port Canaveral that visit The Bahamas.

Disney Treasure will also sail from Port Canaveral but offer week long cruises to the Eastern/Western Caribbean that include a port stop at Castaway Cay.

Disney Dream will homeport at Port Everglades sailing three to five night cruises to The Bahamas. The cruises will visit Castaway Cay and/or Lookout Cay.

Disney Magic will offer seven night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and The Bahamas from San Juan, Puerto Rico (October/November 2025).

Disney Magic will then move to Galveston Texas from November 2025 through April 2026 offering four to seven night cruises to Mexico.

Disney Wonder will homeport in San Diego, California sailing three and four night cruises to Mexico with port stops in Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Before Disney Wonder offers cruises from San Diego, the ship will sail from Australia/New Zealand visit both regions and the South Pacific. These cruises will range from three to 10 nights in length.

Halloween on the High Seas will take place on select Disney cruises in September and October.

Very Merrytime Cruises will follow in November and December.