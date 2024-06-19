Cruise Line Has Record Bookings After New Ship Debuts

A cruise line had a record number of new bookings after the launch of their newest cruise ship.

Cunard Line, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, had record breaking new cruise bookings after Queen Anne entered service last month.

The cruise line cited the popularity of Queen Anne’s Europe itineraries as a reason for the record bookings.

The cruise ship was recently christened in Liverpool with an estimated 50,000 people attending the naming ceremony.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said the following about the record bookings for the cruise line:

“We’re delighted to see such strong booking momentum in response to the successful launch of Queen Anne. This record-breaking booking period is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to welcome so many new guests on board Queen Anne and the rest of our iconic fleet in the future.”

Queen Anne is the fourth ship in Cunard Line’s fleet and can carry 3,000 guests.