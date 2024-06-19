Cruise NewsCruise Line Has Record Bookings After New Ship Debuts

Cruise Line Has Record Bookings After New Ship Debuts

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

A cruise line had a record number of new bookings after the launch of their newest cruise ship.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Cunard Line, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, had record breaking new cruise bookings after Queen Anne entered service last month.

The cruise line cited the popularity of Queen Anne’s Europe itineraries as a reason for the record bookings.

The cruise ship was recently christened in Liverpool with an estimated 50,000 people attending the naming ceremony.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said the following about the record bookings for the cruise line:

“We’re delighted to see such strong booking momentum in response to the successful launch of Queen Anne. This record-breaking booking period is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to welcome so many new guests on board Queen Anne and the rest of our iconic fleet in the future.”

Queen Anne is the fourth ship in Cunard Line’s fleet and can carry 3,000 guests.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Has Record Bookings After New Ship Debuts
Previous article
Disney Cruise Line Releases New Cruises for 2025-2026
Next article
4 Things Cruise Lines Want You to Ignore

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved