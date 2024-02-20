Sponsored Links
Princess Cruises Changing 100% Cancellation Fee Policy Next Month

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises will change their 100% Cancellation Fee policy in early March for new bookings with the cruise line.

Starting with all new Princess Cruises bookings on or after March 4, 2024, the cruise line is changing their 100% Cancelation Fee to 30 days prior to the cruise. This is a change from 14 days before the cruise. All current bookings will follow the outgoing policy.

Princess Cruises will have two different cancellation policies that depend on the length of the voyage.  The first one will be for cruises one to 24 days in length and the second for cruises 25 days and longer.

Princess Cruises’ new cancellation policy for cruises 1-24 days:

  • 90 days or more: No cancellation fee
  • 75-89 days before the cruise: 25%
  • 61-74 days before the cruise: 50%
  • 31-60 days before the cruise: 75%
  • Within 30 days of the cruise: 100%

Princess Cruises’ new cancellation policy for cruises 25 days and longer:

  • 120 days or more: No cancellation fee
  • 113-119 days before the cruise: Deposit or 30% of a world cruise fare
  • 61-112 days before the cruise: 50%
  • Within 60 days of the cruise: 100%

In addition, cruises on a Princess cruise ship that are five days or less will now have a final payment date of 90 days before the cruise. This is up from 75 days.

This new policy from Princess Cruises will go into effect on March 4, 2024.

