Cruise Line Will Offer Back-to-Back Cruises Where You Sail on Multiple Ships

A cruise line has announced new cruises for 2025-2027 that include back-to-back cruises where you sail on multiple ships on one journey.



Cunard, a luxury cruise line from Carnival Corporation, has announced new cruises that will depart from September 2025 through January 2027. Included in these new voyages are back-to-back cruises where you will sail on up to three different ships.

One of these options starts in Seattle on a 21 night cruise on Queen Elizabeth to the Panama Canal that ends in Los Angeles. After a flight to Miami, you will board Queen Mary 2 for a Transatlantic cruise to Southampton. From Southampton, you will board Queen Victoria for a 13 night cruise to the Azores and Atlantic Islands.

In total, Cunard announced over 300 new cruises on their four ships, including the world’s only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2. These cruises will feature 37 overnight port visits and 66 late-night departures.

Sponsored Links



The cruise line will visit new ports in Hawaii, Honduras, Senegal, Miami, and Norway.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, will join Queen Mary 2 in offering world cruises in 2026.

Queen Elizabeth will sail 33 cruises from Miami, all visiting the Caribbean. Port stops include San Juan, Montego Bay, Grand Cayman, Barbados, St. Lucia, and the British Virgin Islands.

Queen Anne, Cunard’s newest ship debuting later this year, will visit 102 different ports. Queen Mary 2 will continue to offer her signature Transatlantic crossings. Queen Victoria will spend most of the time offer cruises in the Mediterranean.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “We are incredibly excited to have both Queen Anne and Queen Mary 2 offer full World Voyages in 2026. We are so thrilled that our guests will, for the first time ever, have the opportunity to transit the Panama Canal on Queen Mary 2.

“Queen Elizabeth will also take in a new program to the Caribbean, sailing roundtrip from Miami, giving guests expanded opportunities to delve into this tropical region while experiencing the unparalleled luxury of sailing aboard a Cunard ship.”

All of these new cruises from Cunard will open for bookings to the general public on March 7, 2024.