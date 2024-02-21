U.S. Based Cruise Line Files for Bankruptcy, Cancels All Cruises

A U.S. based cruise line has shut down, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and canceled all cruises. They said the reason for the bankruptcy was due to them being unable to rebound from the effects of the pandemic.

American Queen Voyages is officially out of business and all future cruises on the cruise line’s ships have been canceled. When calling the cruise line’s customer service number, a pre-recorded message is played saying that they have made the difficult decision to shut down.

Guests who were booked on an American Queen cruise can submit a claim to receive a full refund. They can head to www.aqvrefunds.com to submit their claim. The cruises are insured by Argo Surety.

The cruise line said that guests should expect to be “fully refunded for deposits you have paid on cancelled AQV cruises”. The refunds will not be issued by the cruise line, but by Argo Surety.

The cruise line has set up a website to give more information on their decision to shut down. You can view it at www.aqvinfo.com.

American Queen Voyages offered cruises on the Mississippi, Ohio, Cumberland, Columbia, Snake, and Tennessee Rivers. They also offered cruises to Alaska, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

They had a fleet of four river ships and one ocean expedition ship.