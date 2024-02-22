Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsHolland America LineHolland America Line Adds $25 Deposits to Free Upgrades, 40% Off Cruises,...

Holland America Line Adds $25 Deposits to Free Upgrades, 40% Off Cruises, and Kids Sail Free

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Holland American Line has extended their current Wave Offer with a new perk in a deal that will run through the end of February 2024.

Holland America Line, a premium cruise line from Carnival Corporation, is offering special deals on cruises that depart from May 2024 through May 2025.  This includes cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, and Europe.

From now through February 29, 2024, the cruise line is offering a “Time of Your Life” deal that includes $25 deposits, up to 40% off cruise fares, free balcony upgrades, free or reduced fares for kids, up to $400 in onboard credit, and the Have It All amenity package.  View Best Prices on Holland America

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Holland America’s Have It All package includes a Signature Beverage Package, WiFi Surf Package, up to $300 in shore excursion credits, and up to three nights of specialty dining.

Sponsored Links

A few sample cruises that are included in this sale are seven night cruises to Iceland and Scotland, nine day Southern Caribbean sailings, seven night cruises to Alaska, two week sailings to Britain, Scotland, and Ireland, and week long Western Caribbean cruises.

Signature Beverage Package has a daily limit of 15 beverages, which includes all beverages priced at $11 or less and beverage service charges.

Guests ages 18 and under (“children”) are eligible to travel free (Taxes, Fees & Port Expenses are additional) when booked as a 3rd and/or 4th guest on select 2024 and 2025 cruise.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Holland America Line, visit HollandAmerica.com or contact your preferred travel professional.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsHolland America LineHolland America Line Adds $25 Deposits to Free Upgrades, 40% Off Cruises,...
Previous article
U.S. Based Cruise Line Files for Bankruptcy, Cancels All Cruises
Next article
4 Carnival Cruise Ships Will Be Able to Visit Celebration Key With New Pier Extension

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved