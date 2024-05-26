Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Once Again Offering Cruises from Baltimore

Carnival Cruise Line Once Again Offering Cruises from Baltimore

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has returned to Baltimore for the first time in two months after the bridge collapse shut down most vessel traffic in and out of the port.

Carnival Baltimore

Carnival Pride arrived in Baltimore earlier this morning and will head out on a two week Carnival Journeys cruise later today.

The cruise will visit ports in Canada and Greenland before returning to Baltimore on June 9, 2024.

Carnival Cruise Line had temporarily moved their cruise traffic from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia after the collapse of the Key Bridge on March 26.

Carnival Pride is scheduled to offer cruises from Baltimore through the spring of 2026.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
