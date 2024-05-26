Carnival Cruise Line Once Again Offering Cruises from Baltimore

Carnival Cruise Line has returned to Baltimore for the first time in two months after the bridge collapse shut down most vessel traffic in and out of the port.

Carnival Pride arrived in Baltimore earlier this morning and will head out on a two week Carnival Journeys cruise later today.

The cruise will visit ports in Canada and Greenland before returning to Baltimore on June 9, 2024.

Carnival Cruise Line had temporarily moved their cruise traffic from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia after the collapse of the Key Bridge on March 26.

Carnival Pride is scheduled to offer cruises from Baltimore through the spring of 2026.