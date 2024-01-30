Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Details on New Private Port, Celebration Key

33 Shares Pin Flip Share WhatsApp Email

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed new details on their new private port that is opening in The Bahamas, Celebration Key. This new port built specifically for Carnival cruise ships will open in July 2025 and will cost $500 million to build. The port will have everything from the largest swimming pools in the Caribbean to floating cabanas.



Carnival Cruise Line also released a new video giving a first glimpse at many of the features the port will have. You can view the video here:

18 Carnival cruise ships will visit Celebration Key on more than 500 itineraries. These cruises are currently open for bookings. The pier at the port will be able to accommodate two of Carnival’s largest ships on the same day. Over 2.2 million Carnival cruisers are expected to visit Celebration Key each year.

Sponsored Links



“No one does FUN like Carnival and we are designing Celebration Key, and its five portals, with endless ways for our guests to unlock their own kind of fun in this incredible paradise that also celebrates the beauty of Grand Bahama,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Celebration Key is uniquely positioned to bring an island experience to our diverse range of guests, in a way that lets them choose their slice of ‘paradise.'”

Five Portals on Celebration Key

The Welcome Portal will have live music and a larger than life sandcastle that will welcome cruisers to the port.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The Family-Friendly Portal is a spot just for families that has a large freshwater lagoon, two racing waterslides, splash pad with shallow pool, and sports courts. It will also have a beach with loungers, cabana rentals, and villas with personal slides into the lagoon.

The Adult-Friendly Portal is just for adults. It will have a swim-up bar, cabana rentals, and a DJ to create a high energy vibe. It will have several dining venues including a full-service restaurant.

The Private Club Portal is an adults-only retreat that has an infinity pool and elevated dining experiences.

The fifth portal will be the Retail Portal. It will be an authentic Bahamian shopping experience with local retailers and Duty-Free stores.

Future Expansion to the Port

Carnival Cruise Line also has plans to expand the port even more in the future. Future expansion of Celebration Key includes a waterpark and zipline course.

Sponsored Links



Celebration Key is located on Grand Bahama Island and is being built specifically for Carnival cruise ships.

The cruise line stated that they will have even more details on this private port as it gets closer to opening.

Celebration Key has been in the works for several years with construction starting on the project in May 2022. Carnival Cruise Line purchased 369 acres of land for the private destination for their guests.

The project was originally expected to cost $200 million but will now cost $500 million with everything that the cruise line wants to add to the port.