World’s Most Expensive Cruise Will Depart in 2027, Fares as High as $839,999 per Person

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the finest ultra-luxury cruise lines, has announced the most expensive world cruise for 2027 with fares as high as $839,999 per person.
Seven Seas Splendor ship

The World of Splendor cruise will depart on January 11, 2027 on Seven Seas Splendor. The cruise will be 140 days in length with cruise fares ranging from $91,499 to $839,999 per guest. Cruise fares include first class airfare, pre-cruise hotel, premium beverages, WiFi, specialty dining, unlimited laundry, door to door luggage service and onboard medical consultations.

It will depart from Miami and end in New York. A map of this cruise can be seen below.

The cruise will visit 71 ports in the Caribbean, South Pacific, Hawaii, Australia, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It will visit every continent but Antarctica and includes 480 shore excursions.

In three ports, Panama City, Colombo, and Málaga, three exclusive shore-side events will take place.

“We have seen continued interest and demand to venture further afield and for longer durations and so we are thrilled to announce that our 2027 World Cruise will take place on board Seven Seas Splendor, offering more luxury travelers the opportunity to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This will be the first time a World Cruise will sail on board one of our magnificent Explorer-Class ships, Seven Seas Splendor, which was launched in 2020 and offers the highest standards of unrivaled luxury, and featuring the one-of-a-kind, 4,443 square foot Regent Suite.”

This 140 day world cruise includes the following:

  • 35,668 Nautical miles
  • 486 Included shore excursions
  • 71 Ports of call
  • 40 Countries
  • 14 Overnight stays
  • 16 Seas, straits, gulfs, bays, and channels
  • 6 Continents
  • 3 Oceans
  • 13,000lb of lobster
  • 150lb of caviar
  • 14,000lb of filet mignon
  • 3,600lb of smoked salmon
  • 4,200lb of chocolates
  • 58,000 bottles across 200 varieties of wine
  • 14,000 bottles of champagne

This will be the first world cruise where guests can sail in the most exclusive address at sea, the Regent Suite. The price for the Regent Suite for this 140 day cruise is $1.7 million for two guests.

The Regent Suite includes a dedicated butler, a $200,000 hand-crafted Hästens Vividus mattress, full bar setup, private sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi, and a personal car and driver at every port.

Seven Seas Splendor is a 55,000 gross ton ship with 373 suites, each with a private balcony. They range from 307 square feet to the 4,443 square foot Regent Suite.  It has a $5 million art collection, over an acre of Italian marble, and over 500 crystal chandeliers.

Guests can choose a slightly shorter cruise that ends in Rome. This 126 night segment starts at $84,999 per guest with fares as high as $755,999 per guest.

The cruise will open for bookings on April 10, 2024. However, guests can pre-register starting today.

