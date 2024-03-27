Royal Caribbean Partners with The Wiggles for Ultimate Family Entertainment

Royal Caribbean has partnered with The Wiggles, the world’s most popular children’s entertainment group on cruises in Australia.

During summer cruises in Australia in 2025-2026, Royal Caribbean will offer exclusive Wiggles Sailings. Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn will all be on board these special cruises.

Activities offered on these cruises include character events, live concerts, exclusive Royal Caribbean x The Wiggles merchandise and more.

Kathryn Lock, senior marketing director of Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean International said: “We’re extremely proud of this exclusive partnership, which sees two iconic brands loved and trusted by families across the globe coming together to enrich the holiday experience for the whole family. Royal Caribbean has always offered holidaymakers an impressive array of entertainment, and now we’re taking family adventures to new heights with The Wiggles. It’s only with Royal Caribbean that guests will enjoy quality family time and creating lasting holiday memories, all trustingly guided by The Wiggles.”

Luke Field, general manager, The Wiggles adds: “The Wiggles are thrilled to announce our game-changing partnership with Royal Caribbean – a brand synonymous with family holidays. Together, we can’t wait to set sail and provide families with the ultimate holiday experiences. We look forward to guests joining us for a Wiggly good time, where adventure and fun await around every corner. After three decades of The Wiggles, this is going to be an exciting first for us!”

These new cruises will open for bookings on April 10, 2024.