Carnival Temporarily Moving Cruises From Baltimore to Norfolk

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line is temporarily changing the embarkation port for one of their cruise ships due to the bridge collapse in Baltimore.

Carnival Legend cruise ship

Carnival Legend departed from Baltimore on March 24 for a seven night cruise to The Bahamas. Due to the bridge collapse in Baltimore, the cruise ship will now return to Norfolk, Virginia on the 31st.

Carnival will be providing a complimentary bus service back to Baltimore for passengers who are on the cruise.

The March 31, 2024 sailing will now depart and return to Norfolk. The cruise ship has two more cruises scheduled out of Baltimore before heading to Europe for the summer season. Carnival has yet to make an announcement on these sailings. The cruise line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald said that they will let future guests know as soon as possible.

After Carnival Legend departs for Europe, Carnival has another ship scheduled to head to Baltimore to take its place.

Carnival Pride is set to begin cruises from Baltimore on April 21, 2024.  Guests who are booked on one of these cruises should stay in touch with Carnival incase any changes are needed to be made.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor the situation in Baltimore and will have all updates to cruise itineraries as they are announced.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
