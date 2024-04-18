Carnival Cruise Ship Headed to New Homeport in Florida With New Features

A Carnival cruise ship has emerged from dry dock and is on its way to its new homeport in Florida.

Carnival Glory spent three weeks in dry dock getting enhancements, general maintenance work done, and also received new features.

Now that the ship is out of dry dock, it will sail a 14 day Carnival Journeys cruise to the vessel’s new homeport, Port Canaveral.

While in dry dock, the casino received a new layout in addition to a non-smoking section.

Carnival Cruise Line added their signature Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge that honors active and retired members of the military.

Camp Ocean, a dedicated space for younger cruisers, was re designed and a large video wall was added to enhance the Space Cruisers program.

Public areas of the cruise ship were also refreshed with new decor and furnishings.

Carnival Glory will sail her first cruise from Port Canaveral on May 2, 2024. This four night cruise will visit Nassau and Princess Cays in The Bahamas.

It will be the fourth Carnival cruise ship to homeport at Port Canaveral. She will join Carnival Vista, Carnival Freedom, and Mardi Gras sailing from the world’s busiest cruise port.

Carnival Glory will sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral. The cruise ship is currently scheduled to homeport there until at least April 2026.

The next Carnival cruise ship to go into dry dock is Carnival Legend on April 27, 2024. You can see Carnival Cruise Line’s complete dry dock schedule here.