Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Ship Headed to New Homeport in Florida With New Features

Carnival Cruise Ship Headed to New Homeport in Florida With New Features

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

A Carnival cruise ship has emerged from dry dock and is on its way to its new homeport in Florida.

Carnival Glory cruise ship

Carnival Glory spent three weeks in dry dock getting enhancements, general maintenance work done, and also received new features. 

Now that the ship is out of dry dock, it will sail a 14 day Carnival Journeys cruise to the vessel’s new homeport, Port Canaveral.

While in dry dock, the casino received a new layout in addition to a non-smoking section.

The enhanced casino on Carnival Glory.

Carnival Cruise Line added their signature Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge that honors active and retired members of the military.

The Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge on Carnival Glory.

Camp Ocean, a dedicated space for younger cruisers, was re designed and a large video wall was added to enhance the Space Cruisers program.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Camp Ocean on Carnival Glory.

Public areas of the cruise ship were also refreshed with new decor and furnishings.

Carnival Glory will sail her first cruise from Port Canaveral on May 2, 2024. This four night cruise will visit Nassau and Princess Cays in The Bahamas.

It will be the fourth Carnival cruise ship to homeport at Port Canaveral. She will join Carnival Vista, Carnival Freedom, and Mardi Gras sailing from the world’s busiest cruise port.

Carnival Glory will sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral. The cruise ship is currently scheduled to homeport there until at least April 2026.

The next Carnival cruise ship to go into dry dock is Carnival Legend on April 27, 2024. You can see Carnival Cruise Line’s complete dry dock schedule here.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Ship Headed to New Homeport in Florida With New Features
Previous article
MSC Cruises Announces the U.S. Homeports for 4 Ships in 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved