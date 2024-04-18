Cruise NewsMSC CruisesMSC Cruises Announces the U.S. Homeports for 4 Ships in 2025

MSC Cruises Announces the U.S. Homeports for 4 Ships in 2025

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
0
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises has announced the U.S. homeports for four cruise ships during the summer of 2025 that include PortMiami, Port Canaveral, and New York City.

These cruises will visit the Caribbean, Florida, The Bahamas, and Bermuda. Almost all itineraries will visit the cruise line’s private marine reserve, Ocean Cay.

MSC World America

MSC Cruises' World America is coming to Miami

MSC World America will homeport at MSC’s new cruise terminal in Miami. It will be the cruise line’s largest ship based in the U.S. and will debut in April 2025.

The cruise ship will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

MSC Seascape

MSC Seascape cruise ship sailing in open ocean

MSC Seascape will join MSC World America by offering cruises from PortMiami. The ship will sail a variety of three, four, and seven night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

This will mark the first time that a Seaside EVO class ship offers short cruises from Miami.

MSC Meraviglia

MSC Meraviglia will sail seven night cruises from New York City to Florida and The Bahamas. The ship will also offer six and seven night cruises to Bermuda from the Big Apple.

MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore will homeport at Port Canaveral offering everything from three to seven night cruises. 

A few of the week long cruises will spend two days at Ocean Cay before heading to the Western Caribbean.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, gave the following statement about these ship deployments:

“We want our guests to experience MSC Cruises’ most modern and innovative ships, whether they’re on a quick weekend getaway or the vacation of a lifetime. The Summer 2025 season will be an exciting one for us.”

“MSC World America will let our guests experience the future of cruising with 7-night itineraries from Miami, and we’re enhancing our short cruises from Miami with the fantastic MSC Seascape providing 3- and 4-night options.”

“We’re especially thrilled that all four ships sailing from U.S. homeports will call at Ocean Cay, providing guests with the opportunity to experience MSC Cruises’ unique and beautiful private island in The Bahamas no matter where they embark.”

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
