Cruise Line Will Christen Their Largest Ship at Their New Terminal in Miami

MSC Cruises has announced that their second World Class ship, MSC World America, will be christened in Miami next April. The World class are currently the third largest class of cruise ships in the world and the largest outside of Royal Caribbean.

The naming ceremony will take place at PortMiami on April 9, 2025 at the cruise line’s new terminal that is currently under construction. When completed, it will be the largest cruise terminal in North America and will be able to process up to 36,000 passengers each day.

MSC World America will span 22 decks and have 2,614 cabins. The cruise ship is being designed specifically for North American guests and will feature unique restaurants, bars and experiences.

Sponsored Links



Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “There is no better place to welcome MSC World America than the cruise capital of the world. We look forward to seeing her sail out of our new, state-of-the-art cruise terminal built in partnership with Miami-Dade County and PortMiami. As we build upon our offering in the North American market and help attract more international guests to the Caribbean, we are excited to bring our newest and most remarkable ship yet to Miami. We eagerly await April 2025, when we can welcome guests on board to experience the world of choice that our new flagship has to offer.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County, said: “We are thrilled to welcome MSC World America to PortMiami. I also want to commend MSC Cruises for their investments in our community. Their new terminal has created many jobs for our residents and positively impacted our local economy. We look forward to a successful partnership and continued growth at the Cruise Capital of the World.”

Following the naming ceremony, MSC World America will depart for her inaugural season to the Caribbean on April 12, 2025.

The cruise ship will offer alternating week long Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises with stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras; and the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

MSC World America will be the second world class ship from MSC Cruises. MSC World Europa was the first and is currently sailing cruises in the Mediterranean.