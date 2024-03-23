Cruise Line Moving All Cruises to All-Inclusive By the End of 2024

A cruise line has announced plans to move all of their cruises to all-inclusive starting this fall. The rollout will begin in October and will be fleetwide by the end of November 2024.

HX, formerly known as Hurtigruten Expeditions, will begin moving all cruises to all-inclusive in October on sailings to Antarctica and the Galapagos. By the end of November, all-inclusive offerings will be fleetwide to all destinations that they sail to.

Regular cabins will include the following with the all-inclusive cruises:

Daily expeditions and activities such as hikes, community visits, and talks

All dining, including breakfast, lunch and dinner with house wine and beer

Wine, beer, spirits and cocktails

All-day coffee, tea & soft drinks

WiFi

Gratuities

Our interactive science programmer, Science Center and activities both on and off the ships

Access to sauna, hot tubs, fitness room and more

Professional photos from the onboard photographer

Opportunities to engage with and support local communities and environmental initiatives through Hurtigruten Foundation.

Take home expedition gear and reusable water bottle

Hurtigruten said the reason for the change to all-inclusive cruises was to simplify the booking process and to makes things as easy as possible for their guests.

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Alex Delamere-White, HX Chief Commercial Officer, states: “Expedition cruising can be a complex product for agents to sell, given the unique destinations we visit and varying experiences by operator. We’re confident that by including so many elements as standard in the price, we can simplify life onboard and enhance our trade-friendly focus.”

“We want our guests to fully embrace being curious travelers when they’re with us. By making things as easy as possible, they can focus on exploring remote parts of the world and learning from our expert team. We believe adventure should be all-inclusive, which is why our daily expeditions, talks and access to the science center come at no extra cost, alongside delicious food and drink.”

“In direct response to guest and partner feedback, this product evolution marks one of many initiatives to establish our new brand identity and enhance the guest experience. We have been the experts in expedition since 1896, now our team are focused on strengthening our position as the global leaders in expedition cruising by providing pioneering experiences, unmatched itineraries and great value.”

HX is one of the world’s leading expedition cruise lines visiting more than 250 destinations each year in more than 30 countries.