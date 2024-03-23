Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Adding Royal Beach Club in Cozumel, Mexico

Royal Caribbean Adding Royal Beach Club in Cozumel, Mexico

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has announced plans for a new Royal Beach Club that will be located at one of the most popular Caribbean cruise ports, Cozumel.

The Royal Beach Club Cozumel is scheduled to open in 2026 and will be located on the western side of the island. It will have a private beach area, swimming pools, cabanas and more.

“We are delighted to build on our longstanding partnership with the local community and government to continue bringing our guests to Mexico,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “The expansion of our destination offerings aligns with the growing global demand for the ultimate vacation experiences and enables our guests to connect with the beauty of local cultures and people in the places they visit.”

Royal Caribbean guests visiting Royal Beach Club Cozumel will enjoy a swim-up bar, snorkeling, and kayaking. There will be pools for families and for those who just want a quiet place to relax.

“We are very proud that Royal Caribbean International has chosen Quintana Roo to build Royal Beach Club Cozumel as a new attraction for many of their guests visiting our magical island. My administration will always be committed to partnering and working very closely with the private sector to build modern and sustainable infrastructure and create local jobs for our people. These kinds of projects reaffirm our commitment to continue to be the top port of call in Latin America,” said Mara Lezama, governor of Quintana Roo.

The Beach Club will offer a taste of Mexico with a variety of dining options that include a street market. Cruisers can participate in cooking classes and tequila tastings through hands-on-experiences.

Royal Caribbean did not give a lot of details on this new area for their guests, but they did say that they will be releasing more information over the coming months.

The cruise line’s Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is scheduled to open in Nassau in 2025. It will be a 17 acre beach experience located on Paradise Island.

