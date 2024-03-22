Carnival Cruise Line Adding Adults Only Area to New Cruise Port, Celebration Key

During the summer of 2025, Carnival Cruise Line will open a brand new private port in The Bahamas called Celebration Key. The port is currently under construction on Grand Bahama Island.

Today, Carnival Cruise Line revealed new more details about Celebration Key that include two of the five portals that will be found at the port.

The first, Paradise Plaza, will welcome Carnival cruisers with a 10 story high Suncastle and live music. There will be a Bahamian themed fountain and ice cream shop and an information booth that highlights all of the great things to do when visiting Celebration Key.

“When guests see our Suncastle as they arrive at Celebration Key, they’ll know immediately they’re in for big FUN. Paradise Plaza will be the perfect welcome spot and will set the tone for the entire visit to this truly unique destination. These new details show the creative design that’s gone into the development of each portal, with Calypso Lagoon alone offering a wide variety of options to fill the day, while honoring the beauty of Grand Bahama and celebrating Bahamian culture,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The second portal announced today, Calypso Lagoon, will be located to the west of Paradise Plaza. It will have the largest freshwater lagoon in the Caribbean/Bahamas, loungers, daybeds, and cabanas.

This area will have several bars and nearly 50 swings for guests to dip their toes in the water. There will be two full service restaurants and a casual snack shack.

Part of Calypso Lagoon and a dedicated beach area will be adults only. This area will have a swim-up bar, DJ, food trucks, daybeds, cabanas, and loungers.

Three other portals were previously announced, a family-friendly portal, a private retreat and a retail area. Carnival Cruise Line stated that they will be giving more information about these three areas over the next few months.

The cruise line has future expansion plans to build a waterpark and other features at Celebration Key.

Celebration Key will have a pier that will be able to accommodate up to four Carnival cruise ships in one day.

18 Carnival cruise ships will visit Celebration Key on more than 500 cruises starting in July 2025. All 500 of these cruises are now open for bookings.

Cruises to Celebration Key will be available from 10 different homeports across the U.S.