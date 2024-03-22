Princess Cruises Launches 72 Hour Sale, Free Upgrades and 3/4 Guests Sail Free

Princess Cruises has launched a 72 hours sale on cruises that starts today and runs through March 24, 2024.

Princess Cruises just launched their newest and largest ship yet, Sun Princess. To celebrate the addition of this incredible new ship to their fleet, they are offering a three day sale that includes the following:

Up to 35% off cruises

Deposits marked down to $99

Free cabin upgrades

3rd and 4th guests in a stateroom sail free

Good on cruises to nearly everywhere that Princess sails

Deal ends on March 24, 2024

Free cabin upgrade promotion applies to booking the stateroom location you wish to sail in for the price of the lowest non-guarantee category within that stateroom type.

$99 deposits is not valid on world cruises, sailings more than 45 days in length, or sailings in which final payment is required.

While the 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin sail for free, this is for the cruise fare only and not port taxes/fees.

For complete terms and details of this 72 hour sale from Princess Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit Princess.com.