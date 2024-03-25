New Cruise Ship’s Entertainment Includes Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of)

A new cruise ship debuting in May 2024 will feature the show Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of) as part of the ship’s entertainment.

Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of) will debut on Cunard’s Queen Anne during the British Isles Festival Voyage that departs on May 24, 2024. After the debut, the retelling of Jane Austen’s love story will remain on the ship for the maiden season.

The cruise line partnered with David Pugh for the at-sea premiere that will take place in the ship’s theater. The show will headline an incredible mix of live performances on Queen Anne.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “We always strive to surprise and delight guests with unique and enriching experiences that can only be experienced on a Cunard ship. We are therefore excited to be teaming up with the incredible David Pugh for the at-sea premiere of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), which is one of the most acclaimed West End productions of recent times. I truly believe we are redefining luxury entertainment at sea with Queen Anne.”

Show Creator, Isobel McArthur, added: “Guests on board Queen Anne coming to see Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) can expect a theatre show that is deeply affectionate towards the iconic Jane Austen original, with a few new elements thrown in to persuade even the biggest skeptic of ‘period drama’ to start swooning at Mr. Darcy. Our version of the original rom-com is Pride & Prejudice, but told by the servants – with karaoke! It is a big-hearted, dynamic ensemble piece where those who normally just serve the tea are suddenly playing every part. The cast and creative team have proven themselves so skilled and hard-working in rehearsals – they can’t wait to present this special iteration of the play for its very first at-sea audience.”

Queen Anne will be the fourth ship in Cunard’s fleet when the vessel debuts on May 10, 2024.