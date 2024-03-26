Carnival Cruise Line’s 3 Day Sale Has Less Than 7,000 Cabins Remaining

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a “Spring Room Countdown Sale” that will last for 72 hours and there currently are fewer than 7,000 cabins remaining.

Carnival Cruise Line is also known as “America’s Cruise Line” since they offer cruises from more homeports in the U.S. than any other line. This three day sale from Carnival will run through March 28 and includes the following:

Up to 40% off Carnival cruise rates for 1st/2nd guests in a cabin

Good on select sailings through December 2024

Sale ends on March 28, 2024 at midnight EST

At the time of press, Carnival.com stated that there were 6,280 cabins remaining in this sale.

Offer is applicable on new bookings made between 12:00 AM on March 26, 2024, and 11:59 PM on March 28, 2024. Please request rate code P3P.

Offer is applicable in guarantee categories IS/OV/BL only. Carnival Cruise Line will assign the stateroom at a later time.

For complete terms and details of Carnival’s “72 Hour Spring Countdown Sale, visit Carnival.com or contact your preferred travel professional.