Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line's 3 Day Sale Has Less Than 7,000 Cabins Remaining

Carnival Cruise Line’s 3 Day Sale Has Less Than 7,000 Cabins Remaining

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a “Spring Room Countdown Sale” that will last for 72 hours and there currently are fewer than 7,000 cabins remaining.

Carnival Cruise Line is also known as “America’s Cruise Line” since they offer cruises from more homeports in the U.S. than any other line. This three day sale from Carnival will run through March 28 and includes the following:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

  • Up to 40% off Carnival cruise rates for 1st/2nd guests in a cabin
  • Good on select sailings through December 2024
  • Sale ends on March 28, 2024 at midnight EST
  • View Best Prices on Carnival

At the time of press, Carnival.com stated that there were 6,280 cabins remaining in this sale.

Sponsored Links

Offer is applicable on new bookings made between 12:00 AM on March 26, 2024, and 11:59 PM on March 28, 2024. Please request rate code P3P.

Offer is applicable in guarantee categories IS/OV/BL only. Carnival Cruise Line will assign the stateroom at a later time.

For complete terms and details of Carnival’s “72 Hour Spring Countdown Sale, visit Carnival.com or contact your preferred travel professional.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line's 3 Day Sale Has Less Than 7,000 Cabins Remaining
Previous article
New Cruise Ship’s Entertainment Includes Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of)
Next article
Carnival Orders 5th Excel Class Cruise Ship, Vessel to Enter Service in 2028

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved