Miami Bound Cruise Ship Enters Final Phase of Construction

MSC World America, a new 200,000 gross ton cruise ship that will offer cruises from Miami, has entered its final stage of construction.

MSC World America is MSC Cruises’ second World class ship. The vessel just moved to its final stage of construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard. Now that the ship has been floated out, the interior of the vessel will be completed.

MSC World America will sail from PortMiami starting in April 2025. MSC Cruises is currently building the largest cruise terminal in North America to accommodate the ship.

The ship will be MSC’s largest to offer cruises from the U.S. and all sailings will visit the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. You can see itineraries and prices for the ship here.

MSC World America will have 22 decks, more than 2,600 staterooms, and 420,000 square feet of public space.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, gave the following statement:

“MSC World America is another example of the incredible professional partnership between us and the Chantiers de l’Atlantique with whom we have designed five distinct and innovative prototypes – the most recent being the ground-breaking World Class platform. With each and every ship we strive to improve and enhance not only the environmental technology but also new features that enrich the experience for the guest as we design for the future holiday experience. MSC World Asia continues in this tradition and with this important milestone of the steel cutting we are pleased to confirm that she will offer even more advanced new features in terms of future-proof marine and onboard hospitality technologies as well as guest experiences.”

In addition to the float out of MSC World America, the cruise line also cut the first piece of steel for their third World class ship, MSC World Asia.

MSC World Asia will enter service in 2026 and will feature signature design touches, experiences and features inspired by its continental namesake.

Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique commented:

“We are very proud to begin construction on MSC World Asia. The third ship in the World Class series will feature cutting-edge technologies, making it one of the cleanest, most energy-efficient ships in the world. She embodies MSC Cruises’ and Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s long-term partnership and commitment toward the environment.”

Both cruise ships will be powered by LNG and will offer one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry. They will also be able to connect to shore power where it is available.

MSC Cruises is currently the world’s third largest cruise line with 22 ships in their fleet. They have three more ships scheduled to debut by 2027.