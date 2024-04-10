Small Ship Cruise Line Announces Expansion With New Class of Ships

Windstar Cruises, a small ship cruise line, has announced a new class of cruise ships that will first debut in 2025.

In total, the cruise line ordered two Star class ships. Star Seeker will debut in December 2025 with Star Explorer coming out a year later in late 2026.

Each ship will have 122 suites with either a private balcony or infinity windows. There will be two Owner’s Suites with wrap-around balconies at the ship’s aft.

They will have a capacity of 224 guests and feature a crew to guest ratio of 1:2.

Guests will also enjoy access to several newly added Windstar guest favorites, including the brand’s iconic Watersports Platform with all-new staircase access, the cozy Yacht Club café and lounge, a two-story spa and fitness facility, an intimate forward whirlpool on the bow, and a spacious open deck perfect for sunbathing and Windstar’s famous deck barbeques.

Both ships will have ice-strengthened hulls to allow the cruise line to visit more destinations than ever before.

They will also be able to connect to shore power where it is available.

Windstar Cruises’ President Christopher Prelog, gave the following statement about this new order two new ships.

“Our goal was to ensure these ships are unmistakably Windstar, and a significant amount of effort has gone into achieving this. We are thrilled for this expansion, building on the success of our game-changing Star Class in small-ship cruising with guests and travel partners, while offering new experiences. This growth reflects the dedication of our incredible crew and team, allowing us to broaden our destination portfolio and even bring one of our Wind Class sail ships back to Tahiti.”

These two new cruise ships will allow Windstar Cruises to bring back Wind Star to Tahiti in 2027 to help meet guest demand for cruises to the South Pacific.

Itineraries for Star Seeker will be announced in June 2024 when the cruises open for bookings.