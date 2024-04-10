Carnival Cruise Line Gives New Details on Lokono Cove on Celebration Key

Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Gives New Details on Lokono Cove on Celebration Key

Next summer, Carnival Cruise Line will open a private port built specifically for their cruise ships on Grand Bahama Island called Celebration Key.

Carnival Cruise Line's Celebration Key

As Celebration Key gets closer to opening day, Carnival Cruise Line is giving more details on this new port that is promising to be a huge hit their their guests.

Carnival has announced that they retail part of Celebration Key will be called Lokono Cove. It will be one of five portals at the port that offer difference experiences for cruisers.

It will be the gateway to Grand Bahama outside of Celebration Key. It will be the departure point for guests looking to explore the island.

Lokono Cove will have a variety of stores and shops. It will also have an authentic Bahamian artisan market that showcases local craftsmanship.

This area will have everything from music to painted murals by Bahamian artists.

Christine Duffy, the president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement about Lokono Cove:

“Lokono Cove will be a treasure trove – a place for our guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of The Bahamas and find locally-inspired keepsakes, symbols of paradise they can share with loved ones, or cherish for themselves for years to come. Honoring the beauty and culture of the Bahamas is integral to our plans for Celebration Key, and that will be on display throughout Lokono Cove. It’s a special honor that locals from Grand Bahama have contributed already in an impactful way, giving this portal its name.”

Lokono Cove is the third portal on Celebration Key that Carnival has announced.  The first two were the welcome area, Paradise Plaza, and the adult friendly Calypso Cove.

The last two portals will be announced at a later date. One will be a family friendly one and the other an adults-only private retreat.

Celebration Key is scheduled to open in July 2025. The port will have a private pier that will be able to accommodate two ships at once with a future expansion to hold four ships.

Carnival Cruise Line currently has 500 cruises on 18 ships to Celebration Key open for bookings.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
