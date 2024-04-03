New Mega Cruise Ship Coming to Miami in 2025 Will Have Bumper Cars and 7 Unique Districts

MSC Cruises is sending their next new mega ship to Miami. MSC World America, a 200,000+ gross ton cruise ship, will debut in April 2025 offering seven night cruises to the Caribbean. It will be the largest cruise ship outside of Royal Caribbean sailing from a U.S. port.



MSC Cruises has announced new details about this ship that will have everything from bumper cars to an adults only Zen Area. The 22 deck ship will have 2,614 cabins and more than 420,000 square feet of public space.

Here is a look at the seven districts that will be on MSC World America.

The Family Aventura is a family dedicated zone that will have an outdoor park, a high ropes course, bumper cars, roller rink, water slides, and more. This area will also have a state-of-the-art attraction that will be a first of its kind at sea. What will it be? MSC Cruises has yet to give details on this new attraction.

The Aqua Deck will contain the ship’s main two swimming pools. During the day, it will offer the ultimate cruise pool day and at night, it will transform into high-energy parties.

The adults only Zen Area will be a quiet spot of adults to sunbathe and swim. It will have twin pools and light music for ultimate relaxation.

The Galleria is the heartbeat of the ship with everything from a coffee shop to live music to the MSC Staple, Jean Philippe Chocolat & Café. There will be grab and go food here as well as MSC Luna Park Arena, a high-tech entertainment venue perfect for hosting themed parties and gameshows.

The Terraces will have nine restaurants and bars, four retail shops, and the cruise line’s first dedicated Comedy Club.

The Promenade will be a lively space in the back of the ship with a 11 deck dry slide. There will be restaurants, drink options and lively evening activities here. The Promenade will have LED light shows with ocean views.

No MSC cruise ship is complete without the MSC Yacht Club. This ship within a ship concept will offer the ultimate in luxury. The Yacht Club includes 24/7 butler service, priority embarkation/debarkation, private dining, private lounge, and their own outdoor pool area.

MSC World America will have 13 total restaurants, six of which will be specialty dining options.

The cruise ship will have 20 bars and lounges including a new sports bar.

The vessel will have six swimming pools and 14 hot tubs. One of the pools will be inside with a retractable roof. The water park will have water slides with a VR experience.

Three entertainment venues will have all-new live shows.

Even though it will be one of the top 10 largest cruise ships in the world, MSC World America will be one of the most energy efficient ships. It will be powered by LNG and it will surpass all design requirements under the International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

MSC World America will sail from the largest cruise terminal in North America. These seven night cruises from Miami will visit the Caribbean and the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. View Prices on Cruises on MSC World America