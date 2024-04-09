[VIDEO] MSC Cruises Reveals the First Over-Water Swing at Sea

A new thrill is coming to MSC Cruises. The cruise line just unveiled the only over-the-water swing at sea.

MSC World America is expected to enter service in April of 2025, and this new announcement is already turning heads.

The new ride, dubbed “Cliffhanger”, will have four seats that are lifted by robotic arms which move passengers into position out over the side of the vessel.

Guests will get to swing over 160 feet above the ocean while enjoying unparalleled views.

MSC World America will be the second World-Class ship with the fleet after the successful launch of MSC World Europa in 2022.

This new ship will be the flagship of MSC Cruises and will be named in PortMiami on April 9, 2025.

With a gross tonnage over 215,000, World America’s construction began in October of 2022 and is being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, in Saint Nazaire, France.

The ship will have seven unique districts that each have their own style and atmosphere as the cruise line aims to satisfy the demands of multi-generational families.

