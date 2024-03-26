New Cruise Line’s First Ship Will Have Modular Walls for Customizable Suites

In early 2026, Four Seasons Yachts will sail their first cruises in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. This new cruise line has released more information on their first ship that will have modular walls for customizable living space.

The ship is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy. It will offer 50% more living space than any other cruise ship. All suites will have floor-to-ceiling windows, double vanity bathrooms, and private terraces.

There will be more than 100 different connection options between suites thanks to modular walls that include the ability to reserve an entire side of a deck. This unique design will allow for spaces up to 13,000 square feet, perfect for large families and groups.

“We are excited to showcase the breathtaking destinations and world-class design awaiting guests aboard Four Seasons Yachts as we approach our inaugural season in 2026,” says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. “At Four Seasons, guest-centricity has always been the foundation of our luxury service offering and our exceptional Yacht will extend this approach to the seas. Our teams are dedicated to innovating and delivering genuine service, ensuring each journey is defined by comfort, elegance, and personalization, setting a new standard for luxury hospitality experiences at sea.”

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The largest suites on the yacht will be just under 10,000 square feet in size. The Funnel and Loft Suites will have three bedrooms, outdoor showers and splash pools.

The Loft Suite can connect to seven additional suites that will be able to accommodate groups up to 20.

“Our goal was to craft an environment that feels both familiar and extraordinary, with warm hues and open designs. We are creating an inviting, welcoming environment that reflects the same feeling one experiences at a Four Seasons hotel or resort,” says Fredrik Johannson, Partner and Executive Director of Tillberg Design of Sweden. “At the same time, we are designing a look and feel that is unique to this project, creating an elegant yet simple interior that stands out on its own, while blending beautifully with the majestic seas that will surround it.”

Four Seasons Yacht is promising to redefine luxury at sea. Their ships will have a crew to guest ratio of 1:1 while delivering world class service on a residential style yacht.

Four Seasons Yacht will debut in January 2026 and the inaugural season will visit 130 destinations in 30 countries.

The first cruises will sail in the Caribbean before the yacht heads to the Mediterranean in the spring.