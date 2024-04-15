Two Cruise Lines Announce New Shows and Entertainment Debuting This Summer

A couple cruise lines have announced new entertainment and shows that will debut this summer on new and current cruise ships.

Margaritaville at Sea will debut two original, scripted, live productions shows on their new ship entering their fleet in June, Margaritaville at Sea Islander. The shows are:

Conky Tonkin’ at Sea – This country themed show will have a combination of contemporary and class country favorites that is promising to be a one-of-a-kind country themed spectacular at sea.

– This country themed show will have a combination of contemporary and class country favorites that is promising to be a one-of-a-kind country themed spectacular at sea. Caribbean Heat Remix – The cruise line is amplifying a Margaritaville at Sea favorite with the sounds of Key West and Mexico.

In addition to the new live shows, the cruise line is also adding in two new themed experiences on Islander.

Boots and Bubbles will be Margaritaville’s dress to impress night that combines country with a dash of elegance. This night will have a captain’s toast, high-energy entertainment, and themed dining and drink menus.

There will also be line dancing classes and other family fun activities.

The second themed experience, Rock the Trop, will have tropical vibes and have events during the day for families. At night, a live DJ will bring energy to the pool deck as guests party under the stars.

A second cruise line adding new shows and entertainment is Holland America Line. They added four news shows to one of their ships in February with plans to roll them out to more by the end of June.

The new shows are:

Song & Dance – Musical hits from Broadway and Hollywood

– Musical hits from Broadway and Hollywood Class Act – A Las Vegas style show that celebrates iconic female performers

– A Las Vegas style show that celebrates iconic female performers All That! – A look at classic TV variety shows of the 1960s through 1980s

– A look at classic TV variety shows of the 1960s through 1980s Hey, Mr. DJ – A concert of pop hits from the 1960s through today

These shows first debuted on Eurodam in February and will roll out to Rotterdam, Zuiderdam, and Nieuw Statendam by the end of June. Other Holland America ships will get these new shows at a later date.

In addition to the new shows, the cruise line will feature productions geared towards the region where the ship is currently sailing.

This includes Alaska, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean.