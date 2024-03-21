Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Statue After Removing It From Another Ship in 2023

Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back a statue that it took off another ship last year.

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that the replica of Michelangelo’s statue of David will once again be featured on a Carnival cruise ship.

The statue has been added to Carnival Firenze, a ship that is currently being transformed after moving over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises. Since the cruise ship is designed and named after Florence, Italy, it’s a perfect match.

Guests will find the statue in the main dining room on Carnival Firenze.

The statue was on Carnival Pride for nearly 20 years before being taken off the vessel in 2023.

Carnival Firenze will sail her first cruise under Carnival on April 25, 2024. The ship will offer four to seven night cruises to the Mexican Riviera from Long Beach, California. Port stops on these cruises include Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Ensenada.

Carnival Firenze is a sister ship to Carnival Venezia, another ship that was moved over from Costa Cruises. Both ships feature Carnival cruising with an Italian flair.