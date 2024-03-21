Viking Kicks Off 2024 River Cruise Season in Europe

Viking, the #1 rated river cruise line, has kicked off their 2024 river season in Europe as their Longships begin sailing cruises on rivers throughout Europe.

Viking will offer river cruises on the Rhine, Main, Danube, Seine, Rhône, Douro, Moselle and Elbe rivers in 2024. Their river ships carry 190 or fewer guests and have been built specifically for European waterways.

“With its rich history, culture and scenic regions that are best explored by river, Europe remains our most popular destination,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “As more curious travelers become familiar with river voyages as a seamless method for exploring, we are pleased to begin a new season on Europe’s iconic waterways.”

Viking has also announced a new opportunity to call on ports along the Danube River during the winter months with the 10-day itinerary, Treasures of the Danube. The new voyage will sail between Budapest and Passau, from December 2024 until early March 2025.

Viking guests also have the choice to explore the Rhine River during the winter season, with the 10-day Treasures of the Rhine itinerary, which debuted in December 2023 and sails between Amsterdam and Basel.

It is an ideal time to visit since winter offers guests smaller crowds and easier access to landmarks.

Some of Viking’s most popular river cruises for 2024 are: