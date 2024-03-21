Sponsored Links
Viking Kicks Off 2024 River Cruise Season in Europe

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Viking Cruises
Viking, the #1 rated river cruise line, has kicked off their 2024 river season in Europe as their Longships begin sailing cruises on rivers throughout Europe.

Viking will offer river cruises on the Rhine, Main, Danube, Seine, Rhône, Douro, Moselle and Elbe rivers in 2024. Their river ships carry 190 or fewer guests and have been built specifically for European waterways.

“With its rich history, culture and scenic regions that are best explored by river, Europe remains our most popular destination,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “As more curious travelers become familiar with river voyages as a seamless method for exploring, we are pleased to begin a new season on Europe’s iconic waterways.”

Viking has also announced a new opportunity to call on ports along the Danube River during the winter months with the 10-day itinerary, Treasures of the Danube. The new voyage will sail between Budapest and Passau, from December 2024 until early March 2025.

Viking guests also have the choice to explore the Rhine River during the winter season, with the 10-day Treasures of the Rhine itinerary, which debuted in December 2023 and sails between Amsterdam and Basel.

It is an ideal time to visit since winter offers guests smaller crowds and easier access to landmarks.

Some of Viking’s most popular river cruises for 2024 are:

  • Rhine Getaway (8 days; Amsterdam—Basel)
  • Danube Waltz (8 days; Budapest—Passau)
  • Romantic Danube (8 days; Budapest—Regensburg)
  • Paris & the Heart of Normandy (8 days; Paris roundtrip)
  • Lyon & Provence (8 days; Lyon—Avignon)
  • Christmas on the Rhine (8 days; Basel—Amsterdam)
  • Danube Christmas Delights (8 days; Budapest—Passau)
  • Christmas on the Seine (8 days; Paris roundtrip)
  • Portugal’s River of Gold (10 days; Lisbon—Porto)
  • Grand European Tour (15 days; Budapest – Amsterdam)

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
