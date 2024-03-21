Disney Cruise Line Celebrates Construction Milestone on New Ship Disney Destiny

Disney Cruise Line celebrated a construction milestone this week on their new ship debuting in 2025, Disney Destiny.

The keel laying ceremony for Disney Destiny took place at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. The laying of the keel marks the official start of construction on a new cruise ship as the blocks begin to come together to form the ship.

The design theme of Disney Destiny, sister to Disney Wish Disney Treasure, will be “Heroes and Villains,” drawing on the legacy of beloved Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions.

The Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering teams were inspired by the dynamic duality of every great Disney story, where opposing forces of light and dark drive characters to rise to their purpose, when developing the Disney Destiny.

Onboard the ship, guests will encounter heroes and villains alike. This includes those from beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios stories like “The Lion King,” “Hercules” and “One Hundred and One Dalmatians”.

“The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea.”

Disney Destiny will be the third ship in its class. The other two are Disney Wish and Disney Treasure.

Disney Cruise Line also has a new and their largest cruise ship, Disney Adventure, that will homeport in Singapore and sail cruises in Asia.