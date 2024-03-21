Sponsored Links
Margaritaville at Sea Adds Longer Cruises on New Ship for 2025

Margaritaville at Sea Adds Longer Cruises on New Ship for 2025

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Cruise News
Margaritaville at Sea will offer longer cruises on their new ship that will enter service with the cruise line this summer, Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

Margaritaville at Sea's new ship

Starting next year, Islander will offer seven new itineraries that will visit new ports for the cruise line.  Cruises will range from four to seven nights in length and sail from Tampa, Florida. Destinations visited on these cruises include Cozumel, Costa Maya, Jamaica, Belize, Grand Cayman, and Key West.

The cruise ship will now offer 13 different itineraries to choose from.

“These longer sails and captivating new ports of call will deliver entirely new experiences for our guests seeking the ultimate in adventure and relaxation,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “More days at sea also means plenty of time to explore all the Islander has to offer, from brand new entertainment and food and beverage options to exciting amenities and venues.”

Islander will be Margaritaville at Sea’s largest cruise ship and carry 2,650 passengers. The ship has over 700 cabins with a balcony and has everything from suites to inside cabins.

Margaritaville at Sea is adding a nautical Margaritaville flip flop and a lively atrium bar to the 14 story atrium.

The ship will have exclusive innovations like the only three-story poolside LandShark Bar at Sea and a Margaritaville-inspired cornhole and mini-golf course alongside new family-friendly spaces like the Caribbean Amphibian Splash and Slide and signature favorites like JWB Prime Steakhouse and Rita’s Taco House.

So far, more than 250,000 guests have sailed on the cruise line’s first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. Previous guests will find several familiar favorites on this new ship that include Paradise Pickleball at Sea, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Margaritaville Coffee Shop, and Cheeseburger in Paradise.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will make her debut on June 14, 2024, a four night cruise from Tampa to the Western Caribbean.

Margaritaville at Sea purchased the cruise ship from Costa Cruises and is giving the ship a radical makeover before entering service with the cruise line.

