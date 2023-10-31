Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Raising Daily Gratuities Next Week

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean is raising the price of the daily gratuities that are charged to passenger’s account each day on cruises.

Starting on November 11, 2023, the price for daily gratuities on Royal Caribbean cruise ships will be going up by $2 per day, per passenger.

For interior, ocean view, balcony, and junior suites, the new price for daily gratuities will be $18.00 per day, per person. All guests staying in suites will be charged $20.50 per day, per person.

If you have a Royal Caribbean cruise booked that will set sail after November 11, 2023, you can prepay your gratuities at the old rates (standard rooms: $16 per day, suites: $18.50 per day) as long as you do so before your cruise.

If you do not prepay gratuities prior to the cruise, you will be charged the new, higher rates onboard the ship.

All Royal Caribbean cruises booked on or after November 11, 2023 will be subject to the higher gratuity rates no matter if you prepay or not.

The daily gratuity is shared among dining, bar & culinary services staff, stateroom attendants and other hotel services teams.

While gratuities are at the discretion of each guest, they are automatically charged to each passenger’s onboard account.

Guests are allowed to alter the amount at the Guest Services desk onboard the ship.

This price increase puts Royal Caribbean right between what Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line charge. Carnival currently charges $16 per day ($18 for suites) and NCL charges $20 per day ($25 for suites).

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 26 cruise ships in service. The cruise line has four more ships either on order or under construction.

They will be launching the two largest cruise ships ever built next year, Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas.

Icon of the Seas will homeport in Miami with Utopia of the Seas offering cruises out of Port Canaveral.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
