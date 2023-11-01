Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Offering 50% Off Cruises and 50% Off Deposits

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises, one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation, is offering a special cruise deal for the month of November.

Princess Cruises is known as the Love Boat and they are offering special deals this month for new bookings on one of their cruise ships. They offer cruises to the most popular destinations in the world including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, Australia, Japan, and the Mexican Riviera.

This November deal from Princess Cruises includes the following:

In addition, Princess Cruises will have a special sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that will be separate from this deal. Cruise Fever will have those deals when they are announced.

Offer is valid on new bookings made November 1, 2023, through November 20, 2023.

For complete terms and service of this new deal from Princess Cruises, visit Princess.com or contact your local travel professional.

Princess Cruises currently has 15 ships in their fleet with two more entering service over the next couple years. Their next new ship, Sun Princess, will be their largest ship ever and will debut in February 2024.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
