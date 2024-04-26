Cruise NewsHolland America LineHolland America Line Adding Dutch Day to All Cruises

Holland America Line Adding Dutch Day to All Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line
Holland America Line has announced the addition of Dutch Day that will be featured on every one of their cruises. This includes sailing to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, and Asia.

Dutch Day on Holland America cruise ships will have a Dutch themed dinner in the main dining room. For those who want to visit the buffet, many of these dishes will also be offered there.

The selection of starters include:

  • Bay Shrimp Cocktail with Dutch cocktail sauce
  • Erwten Soep (Dutch Pea Soup)
  • Mushroom Cream puff pastry with hollandaise sauce

Dutch-inspired main course selections include:

  • Bami Goreng, a stir-fried noodle dish with chicken sate and peanut sauce
  • Pan-Fried Dover Sole with lemon butter
  • Hodge Podge Klapstuk with chateau potatoes

Dutch-inspired desserts includes:

  • Bosche Bol (large, chocolate covered cream puff)
  • Tompouce (Dutch mille-feuille pastry)
  • Slice of traditional Dutch Apple Pie
  • Stroopwafel Cheesecake

The cruise line’s popular Orange Party will be held on this day and guests will be able to enjoy fresh-made poffertjes in Crow’s Nest Café.

Holland America Line has also partnered with Daelmans Stroopwafel and a stroopwafel will be a turn-down treat on every pillow.

Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“Holland America Line remains deeply connected to our roots in the Netherlands, and Dutch Day is the perfect way to honor our history through experiences that celebrate the culinary culture of the country. Our guests appreciate special touches like Daelmans Stroopwafel for turn down or a dish in the dining room that is distinctly Dutch, and we’re excited to expand the cultural experience for an entire day to showcase more of our heritage.”

Poffertjes will also now be available every day of the cruise in the Crow’s Nest Café for a small charge.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Holland America Line Adding Dutch Day to All Cruises
