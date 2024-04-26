Holland America Line Adding Dutch Day to All Cruises

Holland America Line has announced the addition of Dutch Day that will be featured on every one of their cruises. This includes sailing to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, and Asia.

Dutch Day on Holland America cruise ships will have a Dutch themed dinner in the main dining room. For those who want to visit the buffet, many of these dishes will also be offered there.

The selection of starters include:

Bay Shrimp Cocktail with Dutch cocktail sauce

Erwten Soep (Dutch Pea Soup)

Mushroom Cream puff pastry with hollandaise sauce

Dutch-inspired main course selections include:

Bami Goreng, a stir-fried noodle dish with chicken sate and peanut sauce

Pan-Fried Dover Sole with lemon butter

Hodge Podge Klapstuk with chateau potatoes

Dutch-inspired desserts includes:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Bosche Bol (large, chocolate covered cream puff)

Tompouce (Dutch mille-feuille pastry)

Slice of traditional Dutch Apple Pie

Stroopwafel Cheesecake

The cruise line’s popular Orange Party will be held on this day and guests will be able to enjoy fresh-made poffertjes in Crow’s Nest Café.

Holland America Line has also partnered with Daelmans Stroopwafel and a stroopwafel will be a turn-down treat on every pillow.

Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“Holland America Line remains deeply connected to our roots in the Netherlands, and Dutch Day is the perfect way to honor our history through experiences that celebrate the culinary culture of the country. Our guests appreciate special touches like Daelmans Stroopwafel for turn down or a dish in the dining room that is distinctly Dutch, and we’re excited to expand the cultural experience for an entire day to showcase more of our heritage.”

Poffertjes will also now be available every day of the cruise in the Crow’s Nest Café for a small charge.