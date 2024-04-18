Cruise Line Offering $1 Deposits on Cruises for Today Only

Cruise NewsHolland America LineCruise Line Offering $1 Deposits on Cruises for Today Only

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line
To celebrate Holland America Line’s 151st anniversary, the cruise line has lowered cruise deposits to just $1 per person for today only.

Holland America Line is celebrating their 151st anniversary on April 18, 2024. They are offering two different cruise deals with each one lowering deposits to just $1 per person. Yes, you can reserve your next cruise on Holland America for just a dollar.

The first deal is good for cruises that depart from the summer of 2024 through the spring of 2025. It includes the following:

  • $1 deposits
  • Up to 45% off cruise fares
  • Up to $300 in onboard credit per cabin
  • 3rd and 4th guests cruise free on select cruises
  • View Prices on Holland America

The cruise line’s second deal that they are offering is good for cruises that depart on or after the summer of 2025. When combined with Have it All, it includes:

  • $1 deposits
  • Low Price Guarantee
  • Up to $300 Shore Excursion Credit
  • Up to 3 Nights Specialty Dining
  • Free Elite Beverage Package upgrade
  • Free Premium Wi-Fi upgrade
  • Free Crew Appreciation (daily gratuities)
  • View Prices on Holland America Line

This $1 deposit offer is not good on Grand Voyages.

A Holland America cruise ship anchored in Grand Cayman.

For complete terms and details of this special $1 deposit sale from Holland America Line, contact your preferred travel professional or visit HollandAmerica.com.

Holland America Line is one of nine cruise lines owned Carnival Corporation and they have 11 ships in their fleet.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
