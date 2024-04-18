Cruise Line Offering $1 Deposits on Cruises for Today Only

To celebrate Holland America Line’s 151st anniversary, the cruise line has lowered cruise deposits to just $1 per person for today only.

Holland America Line is celebrating their 151st anniversary on April 18, 2024. They are offering two different cruise deals with each one lowering deposits to just $1 per person. Yes, you can reserve your next cruise on Holland America for just a dollar.

The first deal is good for cruises that depart from the summer of 2024 through the spring of 2025. It includes the following:

$1 deposits

Up to 45% off cruise fares

Up to $300 in onboard credit per cabin

3rd and 4th guests cruise free on select cruises

The cruise line’s second deal that they are offering is good for cruises that depart on or after the summer of 2025. When combined with Have it All, it includes:

$1 deposits

Low Price Guarantee

Up to $300 Shore Excursion Credit

Up to 3 Nights Specialty Dining

Free Elite Beverage Package upgrade

Free Premium Wi-Fi upgrade

Free Crew Appreciation (daily gratuities)

This $1 deposit offer is not good on Grand Voyages.

For complete terms and details of this special $1 deposit sale from Holland America Line, contact your preferred travel professional or visit HollandAmerica.com.

Holland America Line is one of nine cruise lines owned Carnival Corporation and they have 11 ships in their fleet.