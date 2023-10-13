10 Cruise Ship Suites That Are Bigger Than Your House

Imagine cruising the world in a suite that’s bigger than your house –in some cases a lot bigger–, with its own private balcony, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, and a butler to cater to your every need.

That’s the kind of luxury that awaits passengers who book one of the largest cruise ship suites in the world.

These suites are the crème de la crème of cruise ship accommodations, offering passengers the ultimate in space, comfort, and amenities. From private hot tubs and saunas to home theaters and grand pianos, these suites have it all.

In this article we are going to look at 10 of the largest cruise suites in the world and what other kind of luxuries come with all that space.

Most cruise ships don’t offer a lot of elbow room when it comes to square footage. Even the cruise lines with the most square feet of space in an average balcony cabin may have 200 sq. ft. at the high end and as little as 85 sq. ft. for an interior cabin.

According to Statista the size of the average house in the U.S. is about 2,273 square feet. Not only do most of these suites offer more space, they also offer some of the best views on the ship.

At the end of the article we will also mention a suite bigger than the rest on our list for a ship that’s still being built.

Below we have listed 10 of the largest cruise ship suites in the world.

1. 3-Bedroom Garden Villa with Norwegian Cruise Line

What can you do with 6,694 sq. ft. of space in your cruise suite? You can find out with two Norwegian cruise ships: Norwegian Star and Norwegian Dawn. These two Dawn-class ships were built in the early 2,000’s and yet still boast the largest suites at sea.

With space for up to 8 guests, the suite comes with a butler who can serve everyone a meal from the special suite menu, and there is a huge outdoor terrace that is completely private. The views of the ship from the 3-Bedroom Garden Villa are stunning, allowing you to see everything going on through the one-way glass.

There’s even a beautiful grand piano that can provide some live music or some extra piano lessons to someone in your group.

But this isn’t the only gigantic suite in the fleet. Four Jewel-class ships with NCL also have Haven 3-Bedroom Garden Villas, and they offer 4,252 sq. ft of total space with a 1,675 sq. ft. balcony. These ships include Norwegian Jewel, Jade, Pearl, and Gem.

Check out a video of this massive suite on Norwegian Gem:

Another Norwegian suite will be seen on our list a little later on.

See the entire list of Norwegian Cruise Line ships here.

2. The Regent Suite on Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises already set the bar high when it comes to all-inclusive cruising. But The Regent Suite is in a class all its own. The 4,400 sq. ft. space can accommodate up to 6 guests and comes with the finest luxury you will find at sea, designed to catch the discerning eye of an art collector.

From the Italian marble to the entrance way sculpture, every piece of furniture, art piece, and element of design was designed just for that space. There’s a reason this suite is referred to as “The most exclusive address at sea”.

Some of the amenities in The Regent Suite include:

2 bedrooms with a living room and dining room

2 private balconies with hot tubs

An in-suite sauna and steam room

Skylight parlor

2 original lithographs by Pablo Picasso

And free services like first class air, unlimited laundry, Wi-Fi, private transfers, 1-night pre-cruise hotel, and unlimited shore excursions

3. Iconic Suite on Celebrity Cruises Edge-class

The largest suite on a Celebrity Cruises vessel, the Iconic Suite offers 2,581 sq. ft. of plush comfort. I had a chance to get a tour of this suite while on Celebrity Edge, and it was stunning.

It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a private terrace with a hot tub. The suite also includes a number of exclusive amenities, such as a private butler, unlimited access to specialty restaurants like Luminae (my personal favorite), and complimentary laundry service. The suite comes with access to The Retreat, premium drinks, premium Wi-Fi, and priority boarding. Along with a butler there is an onboard Retreat Concierge as well.

With this suite on Celebrity Edge, Apex, Beyond, and the coming Ascent there is 1,892 sq. ft. of interior space and another 689 sq. ft of space on the terrace.

See full list of every Celebrity cruise ship here.

4. Ultimate Family Townhouse on Icon of the Seas

Icon of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship in the world when it is finished, and the largest suite on the ship will not disappoint in terms of size.

The three-deck Ultimate Family Townhouse will be able to accommodate up to 8 passengers and offers a total of 2,523 sq. ft. of space (1,772 sq. ft. interior space and 751 sq. ft. of outdoor space).

Built for families who want to splurge, there will be a ping-pong table, a movie room (complete with a popcorn machine), a karaoke machine, and a two-story slide to make those stairs obsolete.

The aft-facing balcony will provide some of the best views on the ship with plenty of space for everyone.

See the full list of every Royal Caribbean ship newest to oldest here.

5. Owner’s Suite on Oceania’s Vista

The Owner’s Suites on Oceania Cruises’ vessels span the width of the entire ship, making incredible use of the 2,389 sq. ft. you will find in this exclusive space.

The decor of the Owner’s Suite on Vista was designed and styled by Ralph Lauren Home, giving everything from the furniture to the accessories of the space a warm ‘homey’ feeling.

Vista’s Owner’s Suites offer stunning seaside views and luxurious furnishings, including a plush king-size bed, a master bath with spa-like amenities, and a spacious living area. You can enjoy an in-suite dinner or relax on the expansive verandas off both the living room and master bedroom.

Some of the amenities with this suite include:

24-hour butler service

Unlimited access to Aquamar Spa Terrace

Complimentary laundry (up to 3 bags a day)

In-suite embarkation day lunch

Priority boarding and more

6. Grand Duplex Suite on Cunard’s Queen Mary 2

The Grand Duplex Suite is a 2,249 sq. ft. two-story suite with two marble bathrooms, a guest bathroom, private exercise equipment, and a spacious balcony.

This Queen’s Grill suite can accommodate up to 4 guests and includes a variety of amenities, such as priority embarkation, butler service, and exclusive access to the Queens Grill Lounge and private sun terrace.

7. The Haven Premier Owner’s Suite on Norwegian Viva/Prima

At 2,100 sq. ft. of space, The Haven Premier Owner’s Suite on Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva offers a large, aft-facing balcony that is 830 sq. ft. On the balcony you will find a hot tub, dining table, and padded deck loungers.

This suite comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a spacious living area. With the couch that can turn into a bed, the space can hold up to 8 guests in total.

Butler and concierge service are offered for every Haven Premier Owner’s Suite guest, and this suite is on the Prima-class vessels with the cruise line

8. Royal Loft Suite on Icon of the Seas

Here’s another suite that will be on the next largest cruise ship in the world.

The Royal Loft Suite on Icon of the Seas will total about 2,100 sq. ft. with 1,482 interior space and another 705 sq. ft. on the balcony.

This two deck suite will be able to accommodate up to 6 passengers and will offer panoramic views of the ship and the ocean. A piano, dining area, and private hot tub will also be available to guests in this suite.

9. Disney Wish Tower Suite

Disney Wish was the cruise line’s first new cruise ship in over a decade when it debuted in 2022, and there was a lot of mystery around this new type of suite being created on board.

The Concierge Wish Tower Suite on the Disney Wish cruise ship is a luxurious suite that offers up to 8 guests VIP treatment in 1,996 sq. ft. of space. This unique suite is actually inside of the ship’s decorative funnel.

The Moana-inspired suite has a private elevator, two-story living room, and four and a half bathrooms. Guests have access to a private lounge and sundeck, and they are assigned a personal concierge team.

The children’s room comes with a bunkbed and has its own access to a bathroom.

10. Owner’s Suite on Viking Ocean

The Owner’s Suite on a Viking Ocean cruise ship is the most distinguished and spacious accommodation you can have on a Viking vessel. And there is only one on each ocean ship.

These suites typically sell out as soon as Viking opens booking and itineraries are released.

The 1,448 sq. ft. of elegant and refined luxury provide a home-like ambiance with some great expansive views and easy access to the main parts of the ship. But you might not want to leave. Just off the balcony is your very own private sauna that looks out over the ocean with floor to ceiling windows.

The space was curated by the owner of the company himself, Torstein Hagen, so this truly is an “Owner’s Suite”, and there are even family pictures on the shelves.

An almost 10,000 sq. ft. cruise ship suite coming in 2025

About a year ago Four Seasons announced they were getting into the yacht business with Four Seasons Yachts. And then they dropped the major news that their 33,000 gross ton vessel would include the largest suite at sea at 9,600 square feet.

The suite will be at the top of the vessel and offer four decks of floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over a private full deck with tons of space for a private pool, loungers, and a dining area. The suite will have the largest curved glass structure of any leisure vessel.

The dedicated private spa area has a sauna, a steam room, and a massage table. The private elevator connects all four levels of the suite, and the two-story living room has a fireplace, a grand piano, and a home theater system.

As more details come out about this vessel we will keep our readers posted.

