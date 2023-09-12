Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Opening More Cruises on Icon of the Seas for Bookings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Icon of the Seas will be the world’s next largest cruise ship and due to demand for cruises, Royal Caribbean is opening more sailings for bookings earlier than expected.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the cruise ship ever when the vessel debuts in 2024

Royal Caribbean is opening up week long cruises on Icon of the Seas in 2025-2026 for bookings three months earlier than expected. The cruise ship has seen record demand including the cruise line’s largest booking day ever. The new sailings that are opening include new ports for the ship, Puerto Plata and San Juan.

These new cruises will open for bookings on September 13, 2023. However, Crown & Anchor Society members will have special access to these cruises today.

“Since Icon of the Seas was revealed almost a year ago, the response has been unprecedented by every measure,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Families and friends are looking for vacations where everyone can make memories their way without compromise, and that’s what we set out to create in its best form with Icon more than five years ago. The excitement has only continued to build, making it clear that we’ve designed a revolutionary experience that reflects how consumers want to travel today and for years to come.”

The new itineraries on Icon of the Seas will depart from PortMiami on week long cruises to the Caribbean.

7-night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas
Vacationers have their choice of picturesque locales in store from new destinations Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and San Juan, Puerto Rico; as well as Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.

Along with two or three days at sea, every cruise includes a visit to Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, that features Hideaway Beach, a new adults-only beachfront paradise opening January 2024.

7-night Western Caribbean & Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas
Island hopping in the western Caribbean is where adventurers can visit Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras. Every western Caribbean cruise also features Perfect Day at CocoCay, plus two days at sea to enjoy all the world’s best family vacation has to offer.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built at more than 250,000 gross tons.  The ship will debut in January 2024 and homeport in Miami, Florida.

The vessel will have more than 40 places to dine and grab a drink and is promising to be the ultimate family vacation.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
