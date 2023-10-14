Where Each Carnival Cruise Ship Will Sail To/From in 2024

Carnival Cruise Line is known as America’s Cruise Line because they sail from more homeports in the U.S. than any other company.



Carnival Cruise Line will have 27 cruise ships in service next year across nine different class of ships. The 27th ship to enter their fleet will be Carnival Firenze when it moves over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises. Here is a list of all Carnival cruise ships and where they will be sailing to and from in 2024.

Excel Class

Carnival Jubilee will sail from Galveston, Texas offering seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean with port stops in Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Mahogany Bay.

Carnival Celebration will offer six, seven, and eight night cruises from Miami in 2024 that will visit the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Mardi Gras will sail from Port Canaveral for all of 2024 offering six, seven, and eight night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Venice Class

Carnival Firenze will move over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises and sail its first cruise with Carnival in May 2024. The ship will sail three, four, five, six, and seven night cruises from Long Beach to the Mexican Riviera.

Carnival Venezia will start off the year sailing from New York City offering longer cruises to The Bahamas and the Caribbean. The ship will also sail a handful of cruises to Bermuda from the Big Apple. In December, Carnival Venezia will reposition to Port Canaveral for cruises to The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Vista Class

Carnival Panorama will continue to sail from Long Beach from January through the end of August. The ship will offer five to eight day cruises to the Mexican Riviera. In late August, the ship will sail an 18 night cruise to Alaska and Japan. The ship will remain out of service for two months and resume cruises from Long Beach on November 5.

Carnival Horizon will offer cruises to the Caribbean from Miami for the entire year. The cruises will range from six to eight nights in length.

Carnival Vista will sail from Port Canaveral and offer a wide variety of three to eight night cruises to The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Sunshine Class

Carnival Radiance will sail two to six night cruises to the Mexican Riviera from Long Beach. The ship will also sail two 14 night cruises to Hawaii from the port.

Carnival Sunrise will offer four and five night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and The Bahamas from Miami for all of 2024.

Carnival Sunshine will homeport in Charleston, South Carolina and sail a variety of four to 10 night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

Dream Class

Carnival Breeze will sail year round from Galveston in 2024 sailing four and five night cruises to Mexico.

Carnival Magic will offer cruises to the Caribbean from Miami for all of 2024. The sailings will range from six to eight nights and visit the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Dream will join sister ship Carnival Breeze in Galveston sailing six and eight night cruises to the Caribbean. The ship will also offer a 14 night Carnival Journeys cruise on October 19, 2024.

Splendor Class

Carnival Splendor will spend most of 2024 offering a variety of cruises from Sydney, Australia. The cruises will range from three to 12 nights in length. The ship will also sail a 15 night cruise to Singapore and a 16 day cruise back to Sydney from Singapore.

Conquest Class

Carnival Freedom will sail from Port Canaveral for all of 2024 on four and five night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean.

Carnival Liberty will start off the year sailing three and four night cruises from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas. The ship will move to New Orleans for the rest of the year sailing week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Carnival Valor will sail year round from New Orleans offering four and five night cruises to the Western Caribbean. All cruises will visit Cozumel, Mexico.

Carnival Glory will start off the year sailing week long cruises to the Caribbean from New Orleans. After the ship goes into dry dock in the spring, it will sail a 14 night cruise from Barcelona to Port Canaveral. Once in Port Canaveral, Carnival Glory will offer three and four night cruises to The Bahamas.

Carnival Conquest will sail from Miami, Florida offering three, four, and five night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean. The ship will also offer a 14 night cruise to the Southern Caribbean on January 28, 2024.

Spirit Class

Carnival Luminosa will start off the year offering cruises from Sydney and Brisbane, Australia. After a 31 night repositioning to Seattle, the ship sail week long cruises to Alaska. After the Alaskan season, the ship will sail a 22 night cruise back to Australia and remain there for rest of the year.

Carnival Miracle will sail from numerous homeports in 2024. After starting out in Long Beach, California sailing to Hawaii and Mexico, the ship will move to San Francisco for longer cruises to Alaska. After the Alaskan cruise season ends, a 15 night cruise through the Panama Canal will bring the ship to Galveston. Once in Texas, Carnival Miracle will offer longer cruises to the Caribbean.

Carnival Legend will offer cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean from Baltimore. The cruise ship will head to Europe for the summer sailing from Barcelona, Dover, and Civitavecchia (Rome). Carnival Legend will move to Tampa and finish the year sailing to the Caribbean.

Carnival Pride will start the year sailing six through eight night cruises from Tampa to the Caribbean. The ship will move to Baltimore in the spring for the rest of 2024 and sail to the Caribbean and Bermuda.

Carnival Spirit will offer cruises to The Bahamas and the Caribbean from Mobile, Alabama before moving to Seattle for the Alaskan cruise season. In the fall, the cruise ship will move to New Orleans offering six and eight night cruises to the Caribbean.

Fantasy Class

Carnival Paradise will offer four, five, and six night cruises to the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas from Tampa, Florida.

Carnival Elation will homeport in Jacksonville, Florida for all of 2024 sailing four and five night cruises to The Bahamas.

Carnival Cruise Line is currently the second largest cruise line in the world and they have been in service since 1972.