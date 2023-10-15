Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Opens FTTF for Many 2024 Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line Opens FTTF for Many 2024 Cruises

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has opened Faster to the Fun (FTTF) on many cruises that will set sail in 2024 and the prices will be slighter higher than they were in 2023.

For Carnival cruisers who want to take advantage of Faster to the Fun in 2024, they can now book the extra service according to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald.

FTTF gives all guests staying in a cabin extra perks on their cruise. The perks include priority check-in, early stateroom access, express luggage delivery, dedicated phone number and line at Guest Services, priority dining reservations, priority water shuttle boarding, and priority debarkation.

The prices for Faster to the Fun will also increase in 2024.

Prices for FTTF in 2024 will be as follows:

  • Cruises 2-3 days: $69.95 per cabin (increase of $10)
  • Cruises 4-5 days: $99.95 per cabin (increase of $10)
  • Cruises 6-8 days: $139.95 per cabin, Excel class ships $159.95 per cabin (increase of $10)
  • Cruises 9+ days in length: $189.95 per cabin (increase of $20)

The price listed is per stateroom and applies to all occupants staying in the cabin. The service can only be purchase prior to the cruise and and is not available on Carnival Journeys cruises and departures from Europe, Norfolk, and San Francisco.

To see a list of where every Carnival cruise ship will sail to and from in 2024, you can see that here.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Where Each Carnival Cruise Ship Will Sail To/From in 2024

