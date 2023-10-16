5 New Cruise Ships I’m Most Excited About Sailing on in 2024

2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year in the cruise industry with numerous new cruise ships scheduled to sail for the first time. The two largest cruise ships ever built will make their debut next year, both Royal Caribbean vessels.

Here are the five new cruise ships that I’m most excited about sailing on in 2024.

Icon of the Seas

The first new cruise ship scheduled to debut in 2024 will also be the world’s most anticipated new ship. Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is promising to usher in a new style of family vacations.

Icon of the Seas is the first of three new Icon class ships from Royal Caribbean and it will be the largest cruise ship ever built at more than 250,000 gross tons in size. It will be a combination of the best of what Royal Caribbean offers on their ships, with some incredible new features.

Sponsored Links



I can’t wait to check out the AquaDome, Surfside, Pearl Cafe, the Hideaway, and of course, that insane waterpark that will be on the top deck.

I love how Royal Caribbean is moving the AquaTheater to the top deck and putting it in a glass dome. This area will transform depending on the time of day and double as a lounge with incredible ocean views.

Surfside will be a new neighborhood for families that will be located where the Boardwalk is on Oasis class ships. Now that I have a three year old, I can see our family spending a lot of time in this area with the waterpark for kids and restaurants for families.

One thing that I love to do on cruise ships is spend time drinking a cup of coffee looking out over the ocean on a relaxing sea day. Pearl Cafe, with its floor to ceiling windows, will provide an incredible space to do this right off of the Promenade.

View Cruises Offered on Icon of the Seas

Since Icon of the Seas will be sailing from Miami to the Caribbean where it’s hot year-round, the waterpark on the top deck will be the ultimate place to cool down.

Sun Princess

Sun Princess is the first of two new ships from Princess Cruises and will also be the cruise line’s largest ship ever at more than 175,000 gross tons. I had the opportunity to visit Sun Princess at the shipyard earlier this year and it made me even more excited about this new ship. I will also be making another shipyard visit in early December so stay tuned for that.

The Dome is located on the top of Sun Princess and will be a multi-purpose venue. During the day, the indoor pool will be the relaxing place to be and at night, it will host stage shows.

Princess Cruises announced that week that the ship will have a Victorian themed area with a small theater for close-up and slight-of-hand magic. Every since I was a kid, I’ve been fascinated with illusions and close-up magic so I can’t wait to check out this space on the ship.

Sponsored Links



There’s also going to be a lot for families on Sun Princess with the Sea Breeze Rollglider and the Net Ropes Course.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

In early December, I will have more on Sun Princess after I get back from the shipyard.

View Prices on Cruises on Sun Princess

Utopia of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class ships are among my favorite to sail on and Utopia of the Seas will be the sixth and final one.

One of the most interesting things about Utopia of the Seas is that it will sail the three and four night cruises to The Bahamas. For those who aren’t familiar with ships that do the 3/4 night sailings, the four night cruises leave on Monday and the three nighters are weekend cruises from Friday to Monday. It’s unheard of for a new cruise ship to sail short cruises like this.

Every cruise will visit the best cruise line private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Utopia of the Seas will be the ultimate cruise ship for those who are short on vacation time but want to sail on one of the newest and baddest ships on the planet.

Brilliant Lady

Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady was supposed to debut later this year but has been pushed back. It will be a sister ship to the three vessels currently in Virgin’s fleet.

I have taken two cruises on Virgin and I loved the adults only aspect of it. Don’t get me wrong, I love spending time with my son and taking him on trips, but sometimes an adults only vacation is needed.

I also love how Virgin doesn’t nickel and dime you over everything once you are on board. Cruise fares include ALL restaurants, WiFi, gratuities, and basic beverages like soda.

Sponsored Links



There’s also no formal nights, pushy photographers, or anything like that on Virgin cruises.

Disney Treasure

When Disney Treasure debuts in late 2024, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better cruise ship for families. The cruise line recently announced that the ship will have areas themed after “Zootopia”, “Aladdin”, and “Coco”.

From bow to stern, Disney storytelling will around every corner with themed spaces and live entertainment.

I love the premium experience that Disney Cruise Line offers and their entertainment rises above every other cruise line.

From the kids clubs to the adult-excusive evening entertainment, there will be something for everyone on Disney Treasure.